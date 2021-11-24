Creating new dishes from holiday meal leftovers

My (step) dad Ken had lots of expressions, but one always made me chuckle, “That’s the best thing since they put tabs on beer cans.” That was Ken, alright. He loved to cook and pretty much everything was timed with a “beer timer.” His handwritten spaghetti sauce recipe complete with timing instructions for number of beverages to consume between simmering and serving is a treasured keepsake of my older daughter.
Then the evolution of roasting the Thanksgiving turkey to perfection was kicked up a notch when the birds started to appear with pop-up timer buttons on them. While lots of cooks feigned their significance, those buttons, in my experience, have been pretty accurate. Ken often added his favorite phrase in reference to the timer buttons.
While that timer button is most notable, I would offer my own two cents to the best “modern” timer button — the snooze alarm. Ever since the 8 o’clock classes of my college days, the snooze alarm has proven invaluable.
Fast-forward through (several) decades and I still find the old snooze alarm beneficial, but in more ways than just waking up. The snoozer also helps me stay sharp in math skills, such as how many minutes will it take to shower and fix my hair minus the nine-minute snooze, if I only hit it one time. Combine that with the fact that the clock is already set 20 minutes fast, and you have a real math equation to manipulate out of a dead sleep. I figure if keeping one’s brain active helps keep Alzheimer’s at bay, I’m on the right track.
I mentioned previously that I’m hosting a holiday dinner this weekend and have numerous dishes to prepare. Some of them I will put together the night before, while other items must be cooked the day of the meal. I’m going to set my alarm to make sure I get up in plenty of time to get everything together. So, I’m figuring if a bird weighs 14 pounds and takes about four hours to roast at 350° … yup, I’m good for two snoozes.
If you have leftovers from your Thanksgiving meal, here are some interesting ways to make them new again. Recipes and photos courtesy of delish, The Pioneer Woman, Taste of Home.
Thanksgiving Ring
Ingredients:
1 (8 oz) tube crescent rolls
1 c leftover mashed potatoes
1 c leftover stuffing
1½ c shredded leftover turkey
1 c leftover cranberry sauce
1 tbl melted butter
1 tbl garlic powder
Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
Leftover gravy, warmed, for dipping
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Unroll crescent rolls, separating each triangle. Arrange on baking sheet in a sunburst pattern, with pointy ends of triangles facing outward and bases of triangles overlapping.
Spread mashed potatoes over triangle bases, forming a ring. Top with stuffing, turkey, and cranberry sauce. Fold triangle tips over filling (there will be gaps where ingredients peek out between triangles).
Brush crescent dough with melted butter and sprinkle with garlic powder.
Bake until golden, 15 to 20 minutes.
Garnish with parsley and serve with gravy for dipping.