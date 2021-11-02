A Rockabilly Holiday Show featuring David K as Roy Orbison will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Cresco Opera House. Local Cresco talent will get things started at 7 p.m.
David K as Roy Orbison and his musical friends are on a return engagement to the Cresco Opera House after a successful appearance on Sept. 25. This time they are adding Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis to the lineup.
David K is a multi-talented performer, modeling Orbison’s multi-octave vocal range beautifully, with power and passion. His Buddy Holly set of songs is a fabulous flashback, as well. Then see him switch from black hair to golden locks and transition from guitar to piano for a few Jerry Lee Lewis tunes, along with some rockabilly Christmas songs mixed in.
For tickets to the Rockabilly Holiday Show, call Wendy Lickteig at Cresco City Hall, 563-547-3101, the Cresco Opera House, 563-547-1066, or her cell phone, 563-547-0054. Cresco Opera House is located at 115 Second Ave. W.