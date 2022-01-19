This Crock Pot Beefy Potato Taco Casserole is a delicious way to switch up what you are having for taco night at your house or would be great at a potluck.
Ingredients:
1 lb of lean ground beef
2 cloves garlic minced
1 oz packet of taco seasoning
10.5 oz cheddar cheese soup
4 c sliced potatoes
2 c shredded cheddar cheese
1 c beef broth
Directions:
1. Brown ground beef with garlic and drain if necessary.
2. Place potato slices in the bottom of a slightly greased 6-quart crock pot.
3. Spread ground beef evenly on top of the potatoes
4. Sprinkle taco seasoning on top of everything
5. Spoon soup (not diluted) evenly on top
6. Sprinkle cheese evenly across the top of everything
7. Gently pour beef broth evenly around the crock pot
8. Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours or high for 2-2.5 hours
9. If desired and using an oven safe crock, place under the broiler on high for approximately 90 seconds to brown cheese on top at the end of the cooking time.
10. Let the casserole cool for 10-15 minutes before serving.