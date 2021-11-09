“Current Events” was the program topic when The Sorority Sisters met at the home of Cynthia Lundry Monday afternoon.
The hostess led the discussion, which also included communications, publications and the weather.
Barbara Sanders conducted the meeting when members voted to have a Star in the Lovelight streamer for the holiday season. Lovelights shine atop Mercy Hospital from Dec. 5 to Jan. 6. The stars honor family members, friends, living or deceased, and can be to mark a special occasion, a thank you, or for those in the military, etc. The tradition is sponsored by Friends of MercyOne, Oelwein.
Dessert, coffee and hot cider were served by the hostess at the close of the meeting.
The Nov. 22 gathering will be an 11:30 a.m. luncheon at Del Rio Restaurant.