The Amana Arts Guild’s annual Holiday Haus Tour is a well-attended annual event in the Amana Colonies. The tour invites participants to explore both modern and historic Amana homes which homeowners have opened to the public and decorated for the occasion.
The 2022 tour is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, 1–4 p.m. The tour will include four Amana homes, the Amana Heritage Society’s Ruedy Kitchen (a historic communal kitchen), and refreshments at the Gallery on Main (4502 220th Trail). Tickets are $20 each and are free for children 12 years of age and under.