Deb Kunkle guest speaker at MacDowell Club

Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Oelwein Public Library for the monthly meeting and program. Cohostesses Lynne Koch, Dorothy Gray and Cheryl Patera used a fall theme for the decorations and refreshments.
Deb Kunkle presented the program “Creativity in the Newsroom: Informing and Word Crafting.” She will soon begin her 28th year at the Oelwein Daily Register currently in the position of City Editor. Her interest began in high school where she wrote for the Husky Register. She then attended college majoring in journalism.
In 1994 she returned to Oelwein and began her career at the Oelwein Daily Register as a reporter/photographer. Her first news assignment was to cover the visit of the Iowa Governor at the new American Legion building dedication. Following that, through the years, she wrote informative articles on politicians and noteworthy people who came to the area. She did many feature stories of local people who had unique talents and interests, and covered many special milestones for both businesses and private citizens.
She then told of how the paper is actually printed and the changes made as the industry has progressed to the internet and digital age. She explained the process of publishing the editions and the many processes and materials used for printing photographs and articles. Papers are archived at the library when they are no longer kept at the newspaper offices and can be referenced by anyone in future years.
She related that being a journalist is not all glamor and can have some days with long hours and little appreciation, but for her it has been a very fulfilling career and a wonderful experience through the many years of writing and photography.
The members asked several questions following her presentation, and all agreed she has made a very significant contribution to our community through her many years working at the paper. Her closing statement summed up her philosophy. “Take lots of notes. Learn to read people, before writing what people will read.”
Following the program president Linda Murphy conducted the business meeting. A thank you from Betty Blunt was read. Heather Bradley, membership chairperson, gave a committee report. A prospective new member will be contacted in the coming weeks.
Upcoming events including the Williams Center performance of “A Tribute to Queen” will be on Saturday, Oct. 9. The high school vocal concert will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and the high school musical “The Music Man” will be Nov. 5 and 6.