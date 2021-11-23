The December Women, Infant and Children (WIC) Clinics have been set for Fayette County residents.
The Clayton County VNA WIC program is completing WIC appointments in person. Fayette County residents are asked to contact Clayton County VNA WIC Program at 1-888-836-7867 or 563-880-0941 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Please follow the instructions on the text message reminders for what you need to bring with you to clinic.
WIC Clinic for Fayette County residents:
The West Union Clinic is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, 130 S. Washington St., West Union.
The Oelwein Clinic is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 E. Charles St., Oelwein.