Deep-Dish Sausage Patty Pizza

Ingredients:
Sauce
2 tbl olive oil
¼ c chopped onion
2 tsp finely chopped garlic
1 can (28 oz) whole peeled tomatoes, drained, ½ c juice reserved, and tomatoes coarsely chopped
1 tsp basil leaves
1 bay leaf
¼ tsp salt
2 or 3 dashes black pepper
Pizza
1 lb. bulk sweet Italian pork sausage
2 tbl olive oil
1 tbl cornmeal
1 can (13.8 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Classic Crust Pizza Crust
4 c shredded mozzarella cheese (1 lb.)
2 tsp grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 400°F. In 2-quart saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook about 4 minutes, stirring constantly, until onion is tender. Stir in tomatoes, basil, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer uncovered 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in reserved tomato juice. (Sauce should be thick.) Remove and discard bay leaf.
2. Meanwhile, spray 12-inch skillet with no-stick cooking spray. Spread sausage over bottom of skillet into large patty. Cook over medium-high heat 5 to 8 minutes on each side, turning once, until no longer pink in center. (If necessary, cut patty in half or into quarters to turn.)
3. Coat bottom and side of 12-inch cast-iron skillet or other ovenproof skillet with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with cornmeal. Unroll pizza crust dough in skillet; press on bottom and at least halfway up the side. Brush dough with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; prick bottom and sides of dough with fork. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over dough. Top with sausage patty, keeping patty in one piece.
4. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until crust is light golden brown. Spread sauce over sausage. Bake 5 to 10 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. Serves 8.