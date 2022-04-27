I know it’s a well-worn subject, but aren’t our grocery bills killers on the budget? I only shop for one and I’m seeing the sharp rise, I imagine families are feeling it worse. Thank goodness for low-cost breakfast and lunch programs through the school that can help struggling families, as well as local business owner Sarah Davis at Second Chance who is accepting donations to help student meal accounts get paid up by the end of this school year. Kudos, Sarah.
There are other means to help get food on the table through local food pantries and the monthly food truck at the Plaza parking lot. There is also an opportunity to start a garden in the Lions Club Community Garden at Sixth Avenue and First Street NW. The Lions till and provide the space for free and all a willing gardener has to do is plant the seeds, keep weeds down and watch food grow. It could make a great family project and money-saver, too.
We always had some kind of garden growing up, usually just some lettuce, radishes and carrots in town. But, at my grandparents’ small acreage on the edge of Rockville, Minnesota, my Grandpa Ash planted two large plots of potatoes, many tomato plants, green beans, onions and peas, as well as cultivated raspberry and strawberry patches. It was a morning and evening regimen to work in the garden, and a great source of pride for my grandparents.
If you have to make the meat in a meal stretch for a second show, there are great ideas to make leftovers into an outstanding encore. Baked chicken can be cut up and paired with pasta, vegetables and a favorite sauce or cream soup for a delicious casserole. Sometimes, just changing the side dish from potatoes and a vegetable to a colorful pasta salad gives new dimension to reheated meatloaf. Maybe some of these salads will help you reinvent supper this week.
Broccoli Cauliflower Salad
Ingredients:
2 heads broccoli, cut into florets
1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
1 med carrot, shredded
¼ med red onion, minced
5 slices cooked and crumbled bacon
Dressing:
1 c mayonnaise
¼ c red wine vinegar
1 tbl cayenne pepper sauce (such as Frank’s® RedHot®)
½ tsp garlic powder
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add broccoli and cauliflower florets to the boiling water and cook for 3 minutes. Drain, then transfer florets to a bowl of ice water to cool.
2. Whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, pepper sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper for dressing together in a bowl.
3. Remove florets from the ice water and put on paper towels to dry.
4. When ready to serve, transfer florets to a large bowl. Mix in carrot, onion, and bacon. Pour in dressing and toss until well distributed. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.