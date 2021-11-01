Dinner and entertainment set for Nov. 6 at the Franklin Hotel

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 6, to enjoy first class food and entertainment at the Franklin Hotel in Strawberry Point. Gather to socialize from 5-6 p.m. with supper served at 6 p.m. your choice of pork or chicken.
Attendees will enjoy the singing of the Dubuque Music Men during the evening. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. They are available from the Wilder Memorial Museum Board Members: Brad Moorman, president; Laura Harreld, vice president; Amanda Knox, secretary; Sue Meyer, treasurer; Jennifer Richmond, Annes Kenney, Sue Fenton, board members; and myself. Your attendance and support is requested and sincerely appreciated.
Sunday evening, Oct. 24, we listened intently to true stories from Ed Gibbs and his brother, Frank, about Strawberry Point. Those present nodded their heads and also contributed information and memories. The enjoyment and participation of the guests was great!
An early picture of Strawberry Point showing the railroad, businesses, and churches, was looked at during the evening. Buildings were identified and businesses were described, along with some of the surrounding homes in the picture.
I recently gave a tour and received back this email with permission to use excerpts of the following.
“I really want to thank you and also all of the people involved in supporting this awesome museum. Myself and my granddaughter felt such a special connection during our touring of your beautiful and informative museum. Of course the dolls were our first love! My granddaughter has never met my great-grandmother, Ella (Young) Womack who was born Nov. 3, 1895 in a sector or state of the Old Germany to August and Louise (Herboldt) Schmidt. As a little girl she had traveled to America with her family and that included her dolls. After my great-grandma passed in 1988, her children decided to donate her dolls to the museum. I was always going to come and see the baby doll I used to hold. I made that trip finally right around Memorial Day this year. I stopped in and I recognized that baby doll!
“I brought my granddaughter, Arianna, 9 yrs old, with me on Friday, Oct. 15. I still can’t believe the first doll she went over to and began talking with (a baby doll) and it was her great, great, great-grandma’s baby doll. She had no way of knowing which doll it was. What a coincidence! I was baffled to say the least. We had a beautiful time together.”