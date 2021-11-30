DES MOINES — Just in time for the holidays, Iowa State Fair advanced admission tickets, plus ride coupons or vouchers for the Giant Slide, Ye Old Mill and Thrill Park wristbands, are on sale at www.iowastatefair.org. Persons can also get coupons for cups or buckets of the famous Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies.
There is something for everyone on your list:
Discount admission tickets: advanced adult $9 ($5 discount); advanced child $5 ($3 discount)
Rides:
Giant Slide and Ye Old Mill tickets are available for $3 each
Advanced Thrill Pass Ride Wristband vouchers are $25 (any day for rides or games)
Unlimited Ride Wristband vouchers are $36 (Monday-Thursday rides only)
Cookies:
Barksdale’s State Fair cookie coupons are $5 for a cup or $18 for a bucket
Tickets, vouchers and coupons are only available online at www.iowastatefair.org; the Iowa State Fair ticket offices are not open at this time. The deadline to order your printed tickets and coupons for Christmas delivery is Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. A small shipping and handling fee will be added to each order. Although we will make every effort to ship orders after Dec. 10, orders cannot be guaranteed for delivery by Christmas due to shipping uncertainties.
ALERT: The first 2022 Grandstand show was announced at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. Check www.iowastatefair.org for when tickets go on sale.