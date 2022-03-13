I always wonder what I can share with you to trip your “curiosity trigger” each week and bring you into the Wilder Memorial Museum at some point. It’s always interesting to hear and learn about past events in our community and surrounding countryside because it’s about people, our relatives, ancestors, their life stories, our HERITAGE. Who and what we are and have today comes from them. That’s why we enjoyed the programs during 2021 so much.
The Making of Starmont with Ev Blobaum and Jerry Harvey; The Lore of the Franklin Hotel, Doug and Kris Schmidt; The Anderegg Family Band at Inger Park; Pandemic Then and Now, Jonathan Banse; The Tale of Tinker Hill to Dittmer Hill, Betty Dittmer; Kleinlein Hollow, Mill & Brewery, Jan Esch; Iowa Jaycees 1964 Bicycle Race, Nolan Knight; and Strawberry Point Community History, Ed and Frank Gibbs. Topping off our year was Dinner and Dubuque Music Men at the Franklin Hotel.
This past Sunday, March 13, we learned about Ireland from Jack and Patti Dillon. They shared first-hand experience, heritage, and love for the Irish. I am sure we will enjoy St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17 from the prelude of their program.
Have you heard of Vaseline Glass or Uranium Glass? That might be a new one to you – it was to me. The museum has some very fine pieces of Vaseline Glass/Uranium Glass (which dates back to at least 79 AD!) The first major producer was a Bohemian man, Joseph Riedel, in 1835, who discovered that by using uranium salts as a colorant, it would produce a bright yellow-green glass.
Uranium Glass is radioactive and will give a positive reading on a Geiger Counter. The radiation that is emitted is in the form of beta waves, which dissipate within 18 inches. In fact, a person receives approximately the same amount of radiation standing in sunlight, therefore this glass is safe to use and display. The uranium salts make this glass fluoresce, or glow, a bright green color under an ultraviolet light source such as a black light.
Uranium Glass received the name Vaseline as early as 1924. According to history, a new petroleum ointment called Vaseline was on the market. The formula was the same color of the yellow glass therefore people dubbed it Vaseline Glass.
Vaseline Glass remained in production until 1941 when uranium was needed for the war effort. It began production again after WWII although little has been produced since 1951.
Come to the museum and I will demonstrate the Uranium Glass “glow in the dark” effect!