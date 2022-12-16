Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wilder Museum

The Wilder Memorial Museum is located on Mission Street in Strawberry Point.

Merry Christmas! May your hearts be filled with joy! Make memories and share the memories of your lives with your families – not just the memories of Christmases past. We have great memories, good memories, and not so good memories of our lives to tell our families – reminding them of how things were compared to how they are now and what we hope for. It’s both helpful and hopeful to do this.

I am thinking about the free and easier use of an electric stove compared to the cast iron one we have in the museum pioneer kitchen. Regulating a wood stove to heat and cook meals was a real challenge that I am sure was learned and used successfully. I would be tremendously challenged if I was faced with that type of stove and probably would not be making any extra cooked candies such as peanut brittle for the holidays that required gauging the soft ball and hard ball temperature stages without a candy thermometer and moving pans around quickly to reduce heat.

