Merry Christmas! May your hearts be filled with joy! Make memories and share the memories of your lives with your families – not just the memories of Christmases past. We have great memories, good memories, and not so good memories of our lives to tell our families – reminding them of how things were compared to how they are now and what we hope for. It’s both helpful and hopeful to do this.
I am thinking about the free and easier use of an electric stove compared to the cast iron one we have in the museum pioneer kitchen. Regulating a wood stove to heat and cook meals was a real challenge that I am sure was learned and used successfully. I would be tremendously challenged if I was faced with that type of stove and probably would not be making any extra cooked candies such as peanut brittle for the holidays that required gauging the soft ball and hard ball temperature stages without a candy thermometer and moving pans around quickly to reduce heat.
Visually judging and timing the candy cooking was key to successfully completing the recipe and not wasting expensive sugar and nuts etc. Using cast iron pans versus stainless steel cook wear is a challenge that I found out was not necessarily a quick “slide off the heat” remedy.
In their day, cast iron stoves were a definite upgrade from campfires, and fireplaces followed by gas, and electric stoves to pressure cookers, crockpots, microwaves, air fryers and others, which all show how progress is made.
Here’s to making some new and delectable, traditional, handed-down recipes, and continued memories.
Thank you to our donors for your help in making the Wilder Memorial Museum’s 2022 Fund Raising Campaign successful. We are very appreciative of all your gifts. They are without a doubt vital to the museum. Anyone can contribute. There are several levels for donations:
Patron — $250, Sustaining $100-249, Supporter $50-99, and Individual – up to $50. Every gift is welcomed and that includes your gift of time and abilities such as: interest in volunteering computer skills, social media, handyman, office skills, help with special events or programs, gardening, and other areas.
If you have any interest, please do not hesitate to contact Brad Moorman, president; Laura Harreld, vice president; Amanda Knox, secretary; or Sue Meyer, treasurer; board members: Sue Fenton and Jennifer Richmond. I can be reached at 563-419-5329 or leave a message.