Candace B. from Kansas toured the museum this week and wrote: “Wonderful museum and outstanding, informative tour!! Highly recommend visiting this interesting museum.” Those are very welcome thoughts, and we appreciate them.
We have had several tours with interest in tracking family members. Candace has records of family moving by covered wagon from Strawberry Point to Kansas in the 1850’s. We looked through four large hardbound history books for this area but did not have any success in locating names and information for her.
Someone will be fortunate to have their name drawn for our first doll this summer on Saturday, July 23 at 12 pm. She is a charming porcelain doll dressed in a lovely summer gown. Strawberry Point businesses have posted pictures of her for the museum. If you are interested in being in the drawing, come to the museum and take a tour. Your ticket will be placed in the basket for the drawing on July 23. There will be additional, very choice, dolls offered at drawings in the future as special enticement to tour the museum.
Come to Inger Park in Strawberry Point, Tuesday, July 26 for a Bluegrass Band Concert by the Anderegg Family Band sponsored by the Wilder Memorial Museum. Parking is very convenient and there is no charge for attending the concert. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and settle in for tremendous entertainment. The museum will serve ice cream for a donation.