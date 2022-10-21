Audrey Hofer, Randalia, Iowa, visited the museum early in September with her sisters and a friend. They thoroughly enjoyed their tour and shared many memories of much earlier days without electricity and modern conveniences.
Mrs. Goodyear, from Independence, donated her wonderful doll collection to the museum this spring with the joint agreement that the dolls could be given away. The museum is giving the precious dolls away by drawing names from those who visit and register for the doll at the museum. Audrey is pictured holding her doll. She recently celebrated her 92nd birthday and was delighted to receive her doll!
October 8 was “Fall in Love with Strawberry Point” and free admission day at the Wilder! We had 16 guests who enjoyed tours of the museum. They were definitely impressed, and I am often impressed and learn from visitors by what they point out which has become “old hat” to me. They often exclaim about the uniqueness and one-of-a-kind exhibits in this so-close-to-home location.
The museum often receives this type of compliment. We look for ways to help our community relate to the treasures entrusted to us and experiences from the past that connect to the present and lead to the future.
Come to Strawberry Point Saturday, Oct. 29, for the Pumpkin Walk. Put on your best costumes and trick or treat at the businesses in town from 9-11 a.m. We will be waiting for the trick or treaters at the museum.
These FUN Pumpkin Walk events will be held behind City Hall: 10:30 a.m. judging for the best costume; 9-11 a.m. Halloween games, and at 11 a.m. there will be a pumpkin drop.
Saturday, Oct. 29 is also the last day the museum will be open for 2022 unless there is a special request for a tour. Requests can be made by calling 563-419-5329.