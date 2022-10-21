Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

New baby doll

Audrey Hofer cuddles the doll she won earlier this month in a drawing at the Wilder Memorial Museum.

 Courtesy of Kris Morarend

Audrey Hofer, Randalia, Iowa, visited the museum early in September with her sisters and a friend. They thoroughly enjoyed their tour and shared many memories of much earlier days without electricity and modern conveniences.

Mrs. Goodyear, from Independence, donated her wonderful doll collection to the museum this spring with the joint agreement that the dolls could be given away. The museum is giving the precious dolls away by drawing names from those who visit and register for the doll at the museum. Audrey is pictured holding her doll. She recently celebrated her 92nd birthday and was delighted to receive her doll!

