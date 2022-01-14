It’s fun to give tours and see the displays at the museum through the eyes of visitors. What I am used to seeing and taking for granted becomes interesting in a manner that I didn’t notice! I had a great, enthusiastic tour this past week that refreshed our dollhouse display to me.
The museum has a 17-room, 5-level dollhouse, that includes a garage/man-cave, and a little shop of horrors (part of the attic) which is known as the “Corell Dollhouse.” Blanche Baldridge designed and commissioned the dollhouse for her niece, Judy Corell. Robert Stech of Williamson, Iowa, spent two years hand building the dollhouse, cutting and painting each of the wooden ‘bricks’ for the exterior. Even the outside windows are made with glass. Each of the rooms was arranged and decorated by Blanche and Judy. They included a mouse going to a mouse trap in the lower-level garage, several cats with toys, an several miniature dolls, one of which is an Elvis Presley lookalike. Activities in the attic by the children make me think of a “little shop of horrors” (shudder).
We have a notebook they used that includes a catalog to browse through and order accessories for doll houses. I am sure that Blanche, Judy, and whoever else was with them had a great time choosing items, arranging, and rearranging the furnishings. They would have shared many memories and stories associated with the house including the location of the picture of Blanche’s mother, Grandma Hamlett, and the inspiration for the Rock House Kitchen, which is based on Blanche’s childhood home. There are many unique pieces and settings in the large dollhouse that can spur stories from the imagination!
We also have several other dollhouses that are all unique and interesting. Blanche has a second smaller dollhouse along with one created by Father Robert Spahn, who served at St. Mary’s from 1970-1980. Several more dollhouses were created by Marilyn Fayram and her family from Strawberry Point. Marilyn had multiple sclerosis and working with the dollhouses was something that she enjoyed. Judith Martin of West Union made a large light blue dollhouse that depicts a 4th of July picnic and could easily have set on the coastline of a river or a large lake. It includes a rooftop cupola with a telescope and map on the wall.
Share your family stories whenever you can. They are important and part of you, who you are, your growing up to the present and your heritage. The past to the future will lose a lot of understanding by you, your family, and friends of the family, when difficulties, work, play, and celebrations are forgotten.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is located at 123 W. Mission St., Strawberry Point. For information on tours, contact Director Kris Morarend, 563-419-5329 or email: kmorarend@gmail.com