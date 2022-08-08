OELWEIN — A Celebration of Life for Donna Roberts will be Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Oelwein American Legion, 108 First St. S.W. It will be a time of refreshments for friends and family to visit and share memories of Donna.
Donna Dee Chastain McNeilly Roberts passed away June 17, 2022. She is survived by her husband Ron of Oelwein, children, Gerald Cole (Derek Weber) of Chicago, Leslie Cole Olsen (Shane) of Charlotte, S.C., and Chris Cole of Green Bay, Wisconsin, along with stepchildren, Tricia Awalt, Collinsville, Illinois, Jessica Dominick (fiancée Marcella Horvath) of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and eight grandchildren.