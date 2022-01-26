Donut Dessert Nachos

Ingredients:
For the Donuts:
48 oz vegetable oil
1 can Pillsbury® Grands Biscuits
1 tbl cinnamon
2 tbl sugar
Suggested Toppings:
caramel and/or chocolate sauce
1 pint strawberries sliced
1–2 bananas sliced
¼ c shredded coconut
¼ c peanut butter and/or chocolate chips
½ c chopped walnuts, almonds or pecans
whipped cream
Directions:
1. In a medium sized pot, empty a full container of vegetable oil. Attach a candy thermometer to the size of the pot. Heat oil over medium heat until it reaches 360-375°F. Turn your heat down slightly to prevent the oil from getting too hot.
2. Remove biscuits from the container and use a rolling pin to thin them out, about the thickness of a dime. Use a round cookie cutter to cut the dough into circles.
3. Once the oil is heated, slowly drop biscuits into the oil. Fry for about 20-30 seconds a side until golden brown. Remove with a pair of tongs and set on a paper towel-lined plate to drain the excess oil.
4. Place sugar and cinnamon in a zip-loc plastic bag, add donut chips and shake to coat.
5. Assemble nachos by alternating layers of the donut chips with your toppings. Some of the toppings suggested are listed in the recipe. Add or remove toppings as you see fit!