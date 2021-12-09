Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:
8 tbl butter melted
½ c brown sugar
¼ c white sugar
1 large egg
2 tsp vanilla extract
1½ c all-purpose flour
¹/³ c cocoa powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 c semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Add the butter and sugars to a mixing bowl and stir well to combine.
3. Beat in the egg and vanilla until well combined.
4. Add the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt to the mix and stir until a soft dough forms.
5. Stir in the chocolate chips.
6. Use a large cookie scoop to drop balls of dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet.
7. Bake for 11 minutes exactly. Cookies will look underdone, but will continue to set up while cooling.
8. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. Cool before serving.
9. Store in an air-tight container.
Cook’s Note: If you have espresso powder, you can add a teaspoon in with the dry ingredients. It heightens the chocolate flavor, but the cookies will taste great with or without it.
Recipe/photo from Buns in my Oven