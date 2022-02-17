This simple, rustic pancake makes a lovely dessert to fill with whatever sweetness you can imagine.
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Ingredients:
Whisk together just until smooth:
½ c milk
½ c flour
¼ c sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
Melt in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet (preferably cast-iron) over medium heat:
4 tbl butter
Sprinkle 1 tbl powdered sugar for topping after baking
Directions:
1. Tilt the pan so that the butter coats the sides. Pour egg mixture into the skillet and cook, for one minute, without stirring. Then place skillet in oven and bake until the pancake is puffy and golden, about 12 minutes. Serve immediately, as the pancake loses its “puff” — although none of its taste — almost immediately. Serves 2-4.
Serve your Dutch baby with fresh berries drizzled with honey or favorite preserves; a spoonful of apple pie filling and cinnamon; chocolate pudding and whipped cream, or create your own favorite combo.
2. For a double Dutch pancake: you can make twice as many servings by doubling the recipe above. Then, simply melt the butter in a 12x9 inch ovenproof glass baking dish in the preheated oven. Pour in the batter and bake as directed for about 15 minutes.