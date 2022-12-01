Easiest Fudge

Ingredients:
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 3:43 pm
Ingredients:
3 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
¼ cup unsalted butter, cut into pieces
1 cup chopped walnuts (Optional)
Directions”
Melt butter first in a microwave safe glass bowl to prevent fudge from being grainy. Then add chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk.
Microwave on medium heat until chips are melted, 3 to 5 minutes, stirring once or twice during the cooking.
Meanwhile, generously grease an 8-inch square glass baking dish.
Remove chocolate mixture from the microwave and stir in nuts. Pour into the prepared dish.
Refrigerate until fudge is set, about 2 hours. Cut in 16 squares.
