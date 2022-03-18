Class of 2022 graduating seniors of Oelwein Community and West Central high schools are reminded to submit an application for scholarships from Oelwein Chapter #45, Order of the Eastern Star by April 1st. Your school guidance counselor can provide you with the application and further information.
Eastern Star scholarship deadline is April 1
Deb Kunkle
