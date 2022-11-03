This week we’re keeping the recipes super simple, yet very delicious. That should meet with approval from all those who have picky eaters, have limited time but want to serve “real” food, and those who don’t do a lot of cooking.
I thought a couple of the recipes had silly names and almost passed by the Chocolate Dump Cake because of its title. Then I thought of what my four-year-old great nephew Elliott told his dad after reading a book at bedtime. “You can’t judge a book by its cover, Dad, because some of the pages are ridiculous!”
So, don’t judge the recipes by their titles, because some of them are ridiculously easy and good.
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 6oz. box stuffing mix, herb-seasoned (beat with a rolling pin until the consistency of breadcrumbs)
1 pkg dry Italian salad dressing mix(for marinade)
4 eggs (beaten for dredging)
grated Italian cheese blend
Rinse the chicken and pat dry with a paper towel.
Rub the chicken with the dry salad dressing mix, place on a plate or in a dish and marinate in the refrigerator 1-2 hours.
On a cutting board, pound the chicken out with a meat hammer to almost double in size and then cut in half for 6 portions.
Dredge through beaten eggs and roll in stuffing crumbs. Fry in olive oil until browned.
Prepare the gravy packets according to instructions, but do not heat it.
Pour about half the cold gravy into the bottom of a 9x13 pan/baking dish. Place the chicken on top and pour remaining gravy over the chicken.
Top with about ¼ cup of shredded Italian cheese on each breast. Cover the dish with foil and bake at 375 for 30 minutes. Gravy will have thickened, and cheese will be melted.
Serve the portions and gravy over cooked rice, pasta or potatoes.