Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Hillbilly Chicken

This week we’re keeping the recipes super simple, yet very delicious. That should meet with approval from all those who have picky eaters, have limited time but want to serve “real” food, and those who don’t do a lot of cooking.

I thought a couple of the recipes had silly names and almost passed by the Chocolate Dump Cake because of its title. Then I thought of what my four-year-old great nephew Elliott told his dad after reading a book at bedtime. “You can’t judge a book by its cover, Dad, because some of the pages are ridiculous!”

Tags

Trending Food Videos