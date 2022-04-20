Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Easy Apple Cinnamon Cake

Ingredients:

1 box spice cake mix

1 can (21 oz) apple pie filling

3 eggs

3 tbl sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Whipped topping, thawed, if desired

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan). Grease or spray bottom only of 13x9-inch pan.

2. In large bowl, beat dry cake mix, pie filling and eggs with electric mixer on low speed 2 minutes. Batter will be thick. Spread half of the batter in pan. Mix sugar and cinnamon, sprinkle half of the mixture over batter in pan. Spread remaining batter in pan; sprinkle with remaining sugar-cinnamon mixture.

3. Bake 32 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean; cool completely. Serve with whipped topping. Store loosely covered.

