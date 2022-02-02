Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Easy Chocolate Cobbler

Ingredients:

2 sticks butter

1¼ c sugar

1½ c self-rising flour

1 tsp vanilla

¾ c milk

CHOCOLATE LAYER

1 c sugar

6 tbl cocoa powder

2 c boiling water

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 9x13 glass baking dish, melt the two sticks of butter in the oven for 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile in a bowl, mix together the 1¼ cups of sugar, flour, vanilla, and milk.

3. Once the butter is melted, pour the batter over the butter, but do not stir.

4. In a separate bowl, mix together the cocoa and remaining sugar.

5. Sprinkle cocoa/sugar mixture on top of batter. Do not stir.

6. Pour the 2 cups of boiling water on top of that (don’t stir).

7. Bake for 40-45 minutes, to a nice golden brown crust.

8. Serve warm. Great with ice cream.

