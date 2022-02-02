Easy Chocolate Cobbler

Ingredients:
2 sticks butter
1¼ c sugar
1½ c self-rising flour
1 tsp vanilla
¾ c milk
CHOCOLATE LAYER
1 c sugar
6 tbl cocoa powder
2 c boiling water
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 9x13 glass baking dish, melt the two sticks of butter in the oven for 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile in a bowl, mix together the 1¼ cups of sugar, flour, vanilla, and milk.
3. Once the butter is melted, pour the batter over the butter, but do not stir.
4. In a separate bowl, mix together the cocoa and remaining sugar.
5. Sprinkle cocoa/sugar mixture on top of batter. Do not stir.
6. Pour the 2 cups of boiling water on top of that (don’t stir).
7. Bake for 40-45 minutes, to a nice golden brown crust.
8. Serve warm. Great with ice cream.