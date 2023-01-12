Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Happy Friday the 13th! Some folks have a genuine fear of the date, but I think it’s a great day. My mom would have been 97 today, and my friend and former colleague at the ODR, Mel Schmitz, also has a birthday today – two great women!

I received a warm greeting at the First Baptist Church last Sunday where I subbed at the piano. The experience was enhanced by the beautiful grand piano I played. I learned it was gifted to the church by the late Mary Kay Miller, herself a very gifted musician. Mary Kay could sit at any piano and give an afternoon concert without a single sheet of music. She played by ear, mostly, a talent that is rare and enviable. For all my years of lessons and beyond, I have always relied on the printed music. It was an honor to play the same instrument she had likely spent hours enjoying.

