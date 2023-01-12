Happy Friday the 13th! Some folks have a genuine fear of the date, but I think it’s a great day. My mom would have been 97 today, and my friend and former colleague at the ODR, Mel Schmitz, also has a birthday today – two great women!
I received a warm greeting at the First Baptist Church last Sunday where I subbed at the piano. The experience was enhanced by the beautiful grand piano I played. I learned it was gifted to the church by the late Mary Kay Miller, herself a very gifted musician. Mary Kay could sit at any piano and give an afternoon concert without a single sheet of music. She played by ear, mostly, a talent that is rare and enviable. For all my years of lessons and beyond, I have always relied on the printed music. It was an honor to play the same instrument she had likely spent hours enjoying.
It’s kind of a bleak time of year, with snow melted into gray piles and cloudy, chilly days. Time to bring out the crockpot or slow-cooker for some homemade soup. Next to music, some delicious soup is also good for the soul. My mom liked Italian food and I am sure she would have liked the Chicken Parmesan Soup below.
Also check out: from the website: bunsinmyoven.com, the thick and hearty chicken and noodles — a major comfort food. This recipe also cooks in the crockpot, so it’s easy to throw together. While I haven’t tried it yet, I’m sure my whole family will love it.
If you still need something to cheer you up, try the Layers of Love Chocolate Brownies. Some folks cut up Snickers candy bars for the middle layer or use some other favorite chocolate and caramel candy if you wish. It’s sure to lift your spirits.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Soup
1 cup chopped red bell pepper
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 package (16 oz) boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 can (28 oz) crushed tomatoes with basil, undrained
1 carton (32 oz) chicken broth
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
½ cup uncooked orzo or small bowtie pasta
1 cup Italian style panko crispy breadcrumbs
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Fresh chopped basil or parsley, if desired
In 5-quart slow cooker, add onion, bell pepper, garlic, chicken, crushed tomatoes, broth, salt, and pepper. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 5 to 6 hours or on High setting 3 to 4 hours or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.
Thirty minutes before serving, stir pasta into slow cooker. Cover; cook on High heat setting about 30 minutes or until pasta is tender.
Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden brown.
Top soup with shredded cheese and toasted breadcrumbs before serving. Garnish with chopped basil or parsley.