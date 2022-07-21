Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Several readers have asked me to include low-carb or keto recipes on this page, since low carbohydrate, low-sugar diets are more than just a fad among many. Keeping the carb and sugar intake in check is important for diabetics, folks with high cholesterol, and anyone trying to shed some weight. I have found it effective in weight loss and not too difficult to stay on track.

I know, many lament how they will miss potatoes, pasta, rice and bread. But you know you can find some pretty tasty substitutes and make your own low-carb noodles and bread if you must. I do that all the time for a sandwich (look up 90-second keto bread). I haven’t tried making the noodles yet, but a recipe I have found on the internet doesn’t look too difficult to follow.

