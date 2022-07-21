Several readers have asked me to include low-carb or keto recipes on this page, since low carbohydrate, low-sugar diets are more than just a fad among many. Keeping the carb and sugar intake in check is important for diabetics, folks with high cholesterol, and anyone trying to shed some weight. I have found it effective in weight loss and not too difficult to stay on track.
I know, many lament how they will miss potatoes, pasta, rice and bread. But you know you can find some pretty tasty substitutes and make your own low-carb noodles and bread if you must. I do that all the time for a sandwich (look up 90-second keto bread). I haven’t tried making the noodles yet, but a recipe I have found on the internet doesn’t look too difficult to follow.
One drawback that I have found is in the cost of eating healthy. A bag of almond flour costs more than that family-size bag of cheesy puffs, but the voice of reason counters, “I can make a lot more healthy items from the almond flour that fill me up than I will get from the instant gratification of the orangy cheesy puffs.” I’m finding that the biggest hurdle in transforming to healthier (for me) eating, is in making the voice of reason louder than the craving for cheesy puffs.
I recently tried this lower carb version of teriyaki chicken, and it was delicious. I went through the original recipe and changed out the high-carb and high-sugar items for this dish and I don’t think you will miss them. If you decide to try this, I substituted the xanthan gum for the cornstarch as a thickening agent because cornstarch is really high in carbohydrates, and I use it in gravy and sauces, too.
The other recipes today are not low-carb, but they are guaranteed delicious.
This recipe serves 1 or 2, 6 net carbs per serving
¼ c soy sauce (low sodium or regular)
2 Tbsp brown sugar sweetener
1 pkg frozen riced cauliflower, prepared
1½ cups cooked chicken thighs cut into 1 inch pieces
½ small crown broccoli cut into bite size pieces
½ red bell pepper diced (optional)
1. In a small saucepan, whisk together the soy sauce, brown sugar sweetener, water, rice vinegar and spices and bring to a simmer. After the sauce is hot and beginning to bubble, sprinkle xanthan gum in and keep whisking so it doesn’t clump together. Once thickened, add the chopped chicken and onion and heat all together.
2. Prepare the broccoli with the bell pepper by either steaming in a dish with a tablespoon of water in the microwave for about 4 minutes or stir fry in a skillet with a tablespoon of olive oil until crisp-tender. Salt and pepper to taste.
3. Add the cauliflower rice to a small bowl and top with the teriyaki chicken, broccoli, and red bell pepper.