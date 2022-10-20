Easy Halloween treats for a lunch bag or office

The first big kids’ holiday of the season (and for many adults, too) is coming up. Lots of folks go all out for Halloween with decorations, scary movie nights, special meals and more. While I am not one of those who is really fond of Halloween, I marvel at the creativity and enthusiasm of those who enjoy it as a favorite holiday.
I would get anxious as a kid stressing about a silly costume. My friends did some elaborate dressing up and the competitiveness was overwhelming, being a chubby kid growing up. A simple ghost costume didn’t take much creativity, but it always fit and got me a sack full of candy just the same.
By the time we moved to Oelwein, I had outgrown the trick-or-treat years, but my sisters still participated. That first Halloween in town, my sisters came home crying that some older kids had mugged them and stolen their candy. Since I had my license by then, I took them around to try and get a few more treats before the night was over to help dry tears and also look for the rotten thieves at the same time. Nowadays, I am glad to see most kids are accompanied by parents or a chaperone that waits in the car while they goblins go door-to-door.
While homemade treats should not be distributed during trick-or-treat, they can be fun to take in a lunch box or to the office or a party. I’ve included some easy and fun treats anyone can put together to celebrate the holiday. But before the sweets, try this great-tasting Moroccan Chicken. I noticed there are some great sales on chicken this week and also baby carrots and peppers, for a delicious and inexpensive meal.
8 to 10 chicken thighs, bone in or bone out.
2 lg onions, wedge sliced 1/4 inch thick
1/2 sliced red bell pepper
2 Tbsp finely chopped Italian parsley
1/2 c chopped green onions
Trim the thighs of any excess fat. Combine 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons paprika, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon dried ginger, and 1 teaspoon garlic powder. Rub into both sides of the chicken. Use all of the rub.
In a large Dutch oven, fry the chicken pieces in 2 tablespoons olive oil, searing the meat over medium heat until nice and brown, then remove the pieces to a plate and set aside. Don’t let the oil smoke.
Make sure there are at least two tablespoons of oil in the Dutch oven. Slice the onions into 1/4 inch wedges. Wash and blot the carrots with paper towels and add the onions and carrots to the Dutch oven. Fry over medium heat until the onions start to brown.
Then add the 4 tablespoons minced garlic and stir, and then add the 1/2 cup chicken broth, 1/4 cup lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons honey. Stir.
Slice the bell pepper but set it aside.
Add the chicken thighs, pushing them down into the carrots and onions. Add sliced red bell pepper.
Stir, cover, and simmer over low heat until chicken and vegetables are very tender. About 24 minutes to cook boneless thighs, and 40 to 45 minutes to cook bone-in thighs.
Alternately, bake in the oven at 350° to 375° for 30 to 40 minutes depending on your oven.
Garnish immediately with cilantro, parsley, and chopped green onions and serve. This dish pairs well with rice or rice pilaf, cooked egg noodles or mashed potatoes.