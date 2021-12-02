Ingredients:
1 lb. ground meat (beef, pork or turkey)
1 tbl olive oil
1 med onion diced
3 stalks celery diced
3 carrots diced
¼ cup parsley diced
1 tsp minced garlic
32 oz box chicken broth
2 tsp Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
½ tsp black pepper
24 oz jar spaghetti sauce
1 can kidney beans – drained and rinsed
1 can cannellini beans – drained and rinsed
14.5 oz can diced tomatoes
2 cups ditalini pasta
Directions:
1. In a soup pot or Dutch oven brown ground meat. Once ground meat is done remove it from the pot and place it in a bowl and set aside for later.
2. In the same pot heat up the olive oil and add diced onion, celery, carrots and parsley. Cook until the onions are clear.
3. Add the chicken broth and Italian seasoning, bring the mixture up to a slow boil and cook until the veggies are done.
4. Add the ground meat, spaghetti sauce, canned beans and tomatoes, bring the soup up to a boil.
5. Add the pasta and simmer until done. Top each bowl with grated Parmesan if desired.