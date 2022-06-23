Ingredients:
2 boxes brownie mix, plus ingredients per the box
2 additional eggs (add to the brownie batter)
1 can chocolate frosting
1 jar marshmallow cream
1/2 c mini chocolate chips
1/3 c finely chopped walnuts
2 finely chopped toffee bars
cooking spray
Directions:
1. Prepare both boxes of cake mix per package directions, so they are thick and cakey. Add 1-2 extra eggs to the batter. Pour batter into a greased 13x9” dish and bake per directions. It may take a little longer to cook so keep an eye on it and check for doneness with a toothpick. Cool for approximately 10 minutes.
2. Stir the chocolate frosting and add mini chocolate chips. Set aside.
3. Spread one container of marshmallow cream over brownies while they are still warm.
4. Slightly melt frosting in the microwave for approximately 20-30 seconds. Stir and drizzle over marshmallow cream. Run a butter knife gently through marshmallow and frosting mixture down one side and up the other to swirl the two together.
5. Sprinkle with chopped walnuts and toffee bars. If you place in the refrigerator for a few hours, it will allow the brownies to be really dense and yummy and will make it a lot easier to cut apart.