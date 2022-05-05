Easy weekend meals with Mom in mind

Here comes the warm weather and just in time for Mother’s Day. Growing up in central Minnesota, it was usually still winter coat weather around Mother’s Day. I remember walking to the downtown drug store and across the Mississippi River bridge one Saturday before Mother’s Day as a kid to get my mom a present. My legs were almost frostbitten before I got home, with the cold wind whipping across that bridge. But I found a pair of earrings I thought she would like that had oval dark green stones in them. When she passed away, I found those earrings in one of her jewelry boxes and they are now a treasured reminder of her.
Over the years, I have found it’s not the gifts that mean so much to moms, or any older family member — it’s the time you spend with them or doing a little chore for them. Those things are so much a great gift! As much as I enjoy cooking, I love when someone else comes over and cooks for me (you know who you are).
Here are some ideas for weekend meals or anytime that don’t dirty a lot of dishes. That way, there is more time to spend with each other, and not at the kitchen sink.
Happy Mother’s Day to all.
Chicken Bacon
Ranch Bake
Ingredients:
1 pkg (8 oz) cream cheese, cut into cubes
1 c shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 tbl milk
2 c chopped cooked chicken
½ c chopped cooked bacon
½ c ranch dressing
3 tbl chopped fresh chives
1 can (8 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls (8 Count)
4 sharp cheddar cheese sticks (0.8 oz each), cut in half crosswise
1 tbl butter, melted
¼ tsp garlic powder
Aluminum foil to cover edges of crust during first baking stage.
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. Place large piece of heavy-duty foil on lower oven rack to catch any cheese that might bubble over.
2. In medium microwavable bowl, mix cream cheese, shredded cheese and milk. Microwave uncovered on High 1 to 2 minutes, stirring until cheese is melted.
3. In large bowl, mix chicken, bacon, ranch dressing and 2 tablespoons of the chives; stir in cheese mixture until thoroughly combined. Transfer mixture to pie plate.
4. Separate dough into 8 triangles. On shortest side of each dough triangle, roll up one cheese stick piece until covered. Place dough on top of mixture in spoke pattern with points toward center and making sure cheese edges are within edges of pie plate.
5. In small bowl, mix melted butter and garlic powder. If preferred, an egg wash of one egg lightly beaten with a tablespoon of water or milk, can be substituted. Brush mixture on top of crescent dough. Using 2-inch wide strips of aluminum foil, loosely cover crescent edges of pie plate to make a ring.
6. Bake 20 minutes; remove foil and continue baking 8 to 10 minutes or until filling is heated through and top is deep golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes. Before serving, garnish with remaining 1 tablespoon chives.