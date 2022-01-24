As part of its standard procedures, the Iowa Lottery is officially ending sales in 11 of its instant-scratch games and has established the deadline by which players must claim prizes in them.
The lottery has announced the end date for the following scratch games: “Lucky Marbles,” “Sir-Cash-A-Lot,” “Power 10s,” “Hidden Cash,” “$30,000 Holiday Crossword,” “Strikes & Spares,” “Lady Luck 7,” “Fast Cash,” “Amazing Money,” “Quick $50s,” and “Cash Line.”
Players have until the close of business on April 25 to claim prizes in these games.
Players may visit an Iowa Lottery retailer or schedule an appointment at one of the lottery’s offices in Clive, Cedar Rapids, Mason City or Storm Lake to claim scratch-game prizes.
The lottery replaces ending games with new games throughout the year. The current games list can be found on the lottery website at www.ialottery.com.