CLIVE — As part of its standard procedures, the Iowa Lottery is officially ending sales in 14 of its instant-scratch games and has established the deadline by which players must claim prizes in them.

The lottery has announced the end date for the following scratch games: “5 Spot,” “9s In A Line XL,” “Word Match,” “$50,000 Classic Black,” “$20 Grand,” “Baseball Winnings,” “Win It All,” “Multiplier Mania,” “Holly Jolly Luck,” “$100,000 Holiday Crossword,” “Snowball Cash,” “Peas Be A Winner,” “Lucky Green,” and “Reindeer Games.”

