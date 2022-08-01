CLIVE — As part of its standard procedures, the Iowa Lottery is officially ending sales in 14 of its instant-scratch games and has established the deadline by which players must claim prizes in them.
The lottery has announced the end date for the following scratch games: “5 Spot,” “9s In A Line XL,” “Word Match,” “$50,000 Classic Black,” “$20 Grand,” “Baseball Winnings,” “Win It All,” “Multiplier Mania,” “Holly Jolly Luck,” “$100,000 Holiday Crossword,” “Snowball Cash,” “Peas Be A Winner,” “Lucky Green,” and “Reindeer Games.”
Players have until the close of business on Oct. 31 to claim prizes in these games.
Players may visit an Iowa Lottery retailer or one of the lottery’s offices in Clive, Cedar Rapids, Mason City or Storm Lake to claim scratch-game prizes.
The lottery replaces ending games with new games throughout the year. A complete list of all current games can be found on the lottery website at www.ialottery.com.
