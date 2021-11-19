Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Monday, Nov. 22

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef with onion gravy, garlic and red pepper penne, green peas, baked cookie, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.

The Sorority Sisters will meet at 11:30 a.m., at Del Rio Restaurant.

West Central Grades 5-8 Band and Choir Fall Concert, 7 p.m. in Klinge Gym

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas toast, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Community Thanksgiving meal by United Neighbors, noon at Hazleton legion, bring a dish to share if you wish, everyone is welcome.

Friday, Nov. 26

Oelwein Mealsite is closed.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Monday, Nov. 29

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Elgin/Clermont/Wadena Community Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m., at Elgin Legion Hall

Friday, Dec. 3

Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, craft fair in Community Plaza, 2-8 p.m., downtown events 4-8 p.m. with carolers, wagon/pony cart rides, food, music, Santa at OCAD, Grinch crowning 7 p.m., lighted parade 8 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Saturday, Dec. 4

Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m. with refreshments, live music, craft project, drawings for prizes and visit Santa.

Sunday, Dec. 5

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m. with refreshments, live music, craft project, drawings for prizes and visit Santa.

Monday, Dec. 6

Oelwein Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, with the program “Symbols of the Nativity” by Linda Jensen and Irene Stocks. A potluck dinner will be hosted by Group 3 — Jean Baldwin, Shari Miller, Karen Bouska, Christina Holland, Linda Jensen, and Janet Hofmeyer.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

West Central Elementary Winter Concerts, Levels K-1 at 6:30 and Grades 2-4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Sunday, Dec. 12

Oelwein Celebration Inc. committee meets at 1:30 p.m., at the Community Plaza. Everyone is welcome to bring ideas for next year’s celebration, June 3-5.

Monday, Dec. 13

“Winter with West Central” Concert featuring High School Choir and High School Band at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Friday, Dec. 17

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Sunday, Dec. 19

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Sunday, Jan. 2

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Sunday, Jan. 16

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Sunday, Feb. 6

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Sunday, Feb. 20

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Sunday, March 6

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Wednesday, March 9

Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.

Sunday, March 20

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Sunday, April 3

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Sunday, April 17

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Wednesday, May 4

Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.

Thursday, May 12

Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.

Sunday, May 15

Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.

To submit your news for the events calendar, email editor@oelweindailyregister.com or call the office at 319-283-2144.

Tags

Trending Food Videos