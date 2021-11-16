Wednesday, Nov. 17
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Potato crusted fish, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Scholarship Information Meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Oelwein Middle School Auditorium. High school seniors and their parents are invited to an important meeting to inform and instruct graduates in the online application process used to apply for scholarships through Oelwein Dollars for Scholars. This is the only way seniors can apply for these scholarships.
Friday, Nov. 19
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Nov. 20
Annual Craft Show sponsored by Parent Share & Support, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at North Fayette Valley high school. Admission is free will donation.
Oelwein American Legion annual fall dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. free will donation for scalloped potatoes, ham, green bean casserole, roll, dessert and beverage, dine-in or carry-out.
Sunday, Nov. 21
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Vendor Show, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Plaza. No entry fee! Turkey dinner by T&T Barbeque. 20 plus local businesses selling items.
Sacred Heart Church hosts “Windows Through Time: A Tour of Sacred Heart Church” at 4:30 p.m. to highlight the history of the church, with a special focus on the story and symbolism of the stained glass windows. All are welcome and no registration is required. Refreshments will follow the program.
Monday, Nov. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef with onion gravy, garlic and red pepper penne, green peas, baked cookie, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 11:30 a.m., at Del Rio Restaurant.
West Central Grades 5-8 Band and Choir Fall Concert, 7 p.m. in Klinge Gym
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas toast, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Nov. 26
Oelwein Mealsite is closed.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, Nov. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena Community Blood Drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Elgin Legion Hall
Friday, Dec. 3
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, Dec. 6
Oelwein Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, with the program “Symbols of the Nativity” by Linda Jensen and Irene Stocks. A potluck dinner will be hosted by Group 3 — Jean Baldwin, Shari Miller, Karen Bouska, Christina Holland, Linda Jensen, and Janet Hofmeyer.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
West Central Elementary Winter Concerts, Levels K-1 at 6:30 and Grades 2-4 at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Dec. 12
Oelwein Celebration Inc. committee meets at 1:30 p.m., at the Community Plaza. Everyone is welcome to bring ideas for next year’s celebration, June 3-5.
Monday, Dec. 13
“Winter with West Central” Concert featuring High School Choir and High School Band at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Friday, Dec. 17
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Dec. 19
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Sunday, Jan. 2
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Jan. 16
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Feb. 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Feb. 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, March 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, March 9
Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.
Sunday, March 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 3
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.