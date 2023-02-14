Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty and bun w/ sliced cheese, condiments, oven roasted potatoes baked beans, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Pages and Play Kids Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library. “Families.”
Thursday, Feb. 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Theme Thursdays for Kids, Code. 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Friday, Feb. 17
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish w/tartar sauce, parslied pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
NIDA Competition Preview Night, 6 p.m. Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Open to the public, free of admission. (Northeast Iowa Dance Academy.)
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Bingo with Williams Wellness Center staff, 6:30 p.m. Registration, 6 p.m., Oelwein High School Cafeteria. For all ages. Admission, one full-size candy bar per person. Concessions available. Prizes. For details, call 319-283-2312 or email wellness@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Hearts for Aurora, dinner and dance. 4 p.m., Fairbank American Legion. Help raise money for Stead Family Children’s Hospital in honor of Aurora, hosted by her parents, Alexis and Ryan Rausch. Dinner, 5 p.m., by Costa’s Bar and Grill. Music by Aaron Smith. Silent auction. To purchase, contact Alexis, 712-301-5067, Ryan 563-920-9798 or email lexylouhoo1020@gmail.com. “Aurora had open heart surgery in July of 2022. Now that she’s doing so well, we’d like to raise money for other children/families.” Facebook event, https://fb.me/e/2FFJRYqKj
Mardi Gras Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbus Club in Oelwein. Sausage, beverage, and endless pancakes, $7 adults, $5 kids 4-10, free breakfast for preschoolers. Trivia and raffle drawings at 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Goulash, whole kernel corn, broccoli, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
“Talking Trash: Recycling in Fayette County,” 7 p.m., The Maynard Community Library. Fayette County Conservation Executive Director Rod Marlatt will discuss recycling in the county and Conservation’s award-winning animated educational series, “Mike the Milk Jug and Friends.”
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein School Board meeting, typically 7 p.m. in Central Office.
Ancestry Library Class, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Pages and Play Kids Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library. “What Sounds Do You Love?”
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Ash Wednesday — Vegetable lasagna, seasoned green beans, glazed baby carrots, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Theme Thursdays for Kids, Pokemon Perler Beads, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit/margarine, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Aaron Smith, live music, 7 p.m., at Generations Lounge, 29 S. Frederick Ave.
Clermont Fire & Rescue Fish Fry fundraiser, 4:30-8 p.m., fish, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, bun; dine-in, carry-out, $15; at the fire station 808 State St.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Hotel California (Canada), original “The Eagles” tribute band, performs in concert at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness desk, 283-2312; Williams Center, 283-6616; or online, www.Williamscenterforthearts.com
Monday, Feb. 27
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork w/BBQ sauce on a hamburger bun, baked beans, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Book Talk on Mystery Novels, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, March 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 3
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, March 4
Bruce Bearinger Band, 8-11 p.m., Fat Boy’s, Hazleton.
Monday, March 6
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
PEO Chapter CL, meets at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, for officer installation and delegate selections, with Patricia Bennett and Linda Jensen hostesses.
Tuesday, March 7
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Choirs Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Thursday, March 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Friday, March 10
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Oelwein Middle School Play, “Hooray for Justice!” by Renee Clark, 7 p.m., OMS auditorium.
MercyOne Vendor Fair and Bake Sale, 2-6 p.m. at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Sunday, March 12
Masonic Pancake Brunch, 8-12:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Masonic Temple. Tickets are $8 at the door or $7 in advance; children 5 years and under eat free.
Tuesday, March 14
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 15
English Paper Piecing Workshop, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, March 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
Bruce Bearinger Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Fairbank American Legion, East Main Street in Fairbank.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, March 20
“Less is More: Decluttering for Good,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library. With Linnae Scheffel.
Tuesday, March 21
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, March 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 24
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, March 28
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, March 30
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Oelwein First Grade Concert, 5:30 p.m. Third Grade Concert, 6:45 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Friday, March 31
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Fish Fry at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank, 4:30-7 p.m., cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert; $15 adults,$7 10-6 yrs., free for 5 and younger. Dine-in and take-out.