Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty and bun w/ sliced cheese, condiments, oven roasted potatoes baked beans, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.

Pages and Play Kids Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library. “Families.”

Thursday, Feb. 16

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Theme Thursdays for Kids, Code. 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Friday, Feb. 17

Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish w/tartar sauce, parslied pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.

NIDA Competition Preview Night, 6 p.m. Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Open to the public, free of admission. (Northeast Iowa Dance Academy.)

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Bingo with Williams Wellness Center staff, 6:30 p.m. Registration, 6 p.m., Oelwein High School Cafeteria. For all ages. Admission, one full-size candy bar per person. Concessions available. Prizes. For details, call 319-283-2312 or email wellness@oelwein.k12.ia.us.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Hearts for Aurora, dinner and dance. 4 p.m., Fairbank American Legion. Help raise money for Stead Family Children’s Hospital in honor of Aurora, hosted by her parents, Alexis and Ryan Rausch. Dinner, 5 p.m., by Costa’s Bar and Grill. Music by Aaron Smith. Silent auction. To purchase, contact Alexis, 712-301-5067, Ryan 563-920-9798 or email lexylouhoo1020@gmail.com. “Aurora had open heart surgery in July of 2022. Now that she’s doing so well, we’d like to raise money for other children/families.” Facebook event, https://fb.me/e/2FFJRYqKj

Mardi Gras Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbus Club in Oelwein. Sausage, beverage, and endless pancakes, $7 adults, $5 kids 4-10, free breakfast for preschoolers. Trivia and raffle drawings at 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Goulash, whole kernel corn, broccoli, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.

“Talking Trash: Recycling in Fayette County,” 7 p.m., The Maynard Community Library. Fayette County Conservation Executive Director Rod Marlatt will discuss recycling in the county and Conservation’s award-winning animated educational series, “Mike the Milk Jug and Friends.”

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Oelwein School Board meeting, typically 7 p.m. in Central Office.

Ancestry Library Class, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Pages and Play Kids Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library. “What Sounds Do You Love?”

Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Ash Wednesday — Vegetable lasagna, seasoned green beans, glazed baby carrots, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.

Theme Thursdays for Kids, Pokemon Perler Beads, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, Feb. 24

Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit/margarine, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Aaron Smith, live music, 7 p.m., at Generations Lounge, 29 S. Frederick Ave.

Clermont Fire & Rescue Fish Fry fundraiser, 4:30-8 p.m., fish, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, bun; dine-in, carry-out, $15; at the fire station 808 State St.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Hotel California (Canada), original “The Eagles” tribute band, performs in concert at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness desk, 283-2312; Williams Center, 283-6616; or online, www.Williamscenterforthearts.com

Monday, Feb. 27

Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork w/BBQ sauce on a hamburger bun, baked beans, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.

Book Talk on Mystery Novels, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Thursday, March 2

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Friday, March 3

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Saturday, March 4

Bruce Bearinger Band, 8-11 p.m., Fat Boy’s, Hazleton.

Monday, March 6

Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.

PEO Chapter CL, meets at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, for officer installation and delegate selections, with Patricia Bennett and Linda Jensen hostesses.

Tuesday, March 7

Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Oelwein High School Choirs Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts

Thursday, March 9

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Oelwein Middle School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.

Friday, March 10

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Oelwein Middle School Play, “Hooray for Justice!” by Renee Clark, 7 p.m., OMS auditorium.

MercyOne Vendor Fair and Bake Sale, 2-6 p.m. at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

Sunday, March 12

Masonic Pancake Brunch, 8-12:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Masonic Temple. Tickets are $8 at the door or $7 in advance; children 5 years and under eat free.

Tuesday, March 14

Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, March 15

English Paper Piecing Workshop, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Thursday, March 16

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Friday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day

Bruce Bearinger Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Fairbank American Legion, East Main Street in Fairbank.

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Monday, March 20

“Less is More: Decluttering for Good,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library. With Linnae Scheffel.

Tuesday, March 21

Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Thursday, March 23

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Friday, March 24

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Tuesday, March 28

Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Thursday, March 30

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.

Oelwein First Grade Concert, 5:30 p.m. Third Grade Concert, 6:45 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.

Friday, March 31

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Fish Fry at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank, 4:30-7 p.m., cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert; $15 adults,$7 10-6 yrs., free for 5 and younger. Dine-in and take-out.

Tags

Trending Food Videos