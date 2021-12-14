Wednesday, Dec. 15
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2) sour cream. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
“What Floats in a Moat?” Pages and Play Club for kids, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open. This is the final get-together before winter hiatus. Next gathering will be April 5, 2022.
Friday, Dec. 17
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Dec. 19
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, Dec. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Choir Concert, 7 p.m., OHS. Alumni present are welcomed to join in upon performance of the song, “Night of Silence.”
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. (Christmas Meal) – Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, cabbage with carrots, wheat roll, carrot spice cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
“Snow Fun,” Pages and Play Club for kids, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Dec. 24
Oelwein Mealsite closed
No Hootenanny at the Coliseum.
Monday, Dec. 27
Oelwein Mealsite closed
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tator tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas bread, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
“Hap-Pea New Year,” Pages and Play Club for kids, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Dec. 31
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Jan. 2
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, Jan. 3
P.E.O. meeting at 1 p.m. Christ United Presbyterian Church, with a program “Scandinavian Snowflakes” by Irene Stocks. Members are asked to bring a glue gun and scissors.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Friday, Jan. 7
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Jan. 9
Oelwein Celebration Inc. meets at 5 p.m., at the Oelwein Plaza.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Friday, Jan. 14
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Jan. 16
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Friday, Jan. 21
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Friday, Jan. 28
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Feb. 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Feb. 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, March 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, March 9
Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.
Sunday, March 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 3
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.