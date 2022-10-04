Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Clayton County Conservation Prairie Seed Harvest, walk-up volunteer event, 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays: Oct. 6 at Bloody Run Campground. Bring water, wear long sleeves, pants. Gloves and seed containers available. Under age 16? Bring an adult. Contact, 563-245-1516.
Friday, Oct. 7
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Spaghetti casserole, capri vegetable blend, warm lemon cake, milk
Fayette County Household Hazardous Waste Day, 12 to 6 p.m. at transfer station.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Masonic Pancake Brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oelwein Masonic Temple
Monday, Oct. 10
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Hamburger steak/gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Tuesday Tourist members will carpool to Waverly for lunch at the Wild Carrot and a tour of the Waverly Historical Museum. 221006_ol_comm_wcsc_meet 221006_ol_comm_wcsc_meet
Pipeline concerned citizens meeting, 7 p.m. Fairbank American Legion, all area persons concerned about construction of the proposed CO2 pipeline are invited.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, cinnamon sugar cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2), sour cream
Oelwein Mobile Food Pantry (second Wednesday), Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 4-5 p.m., Plentiful Pantry, 26 W. Charles St., Oelwein, this new location opened in August. Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.
Oelwein Fire Department annual spaghetti supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the fire station. Meal includes spaghetti, sauce, meatballs, tossed salad (ranch or French dressing available), garlic bread and a beverage.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Clayton County Conservation Prairie Seed Harvest, walk-up volunteer event. 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays: Oct. 13 at Osborne Park Pond Shelter. Bring water, wear long sleeves, pants. Gloves and seed containers available. Under age 16? Bring an adult. Contact, 563-245-1516.
Friday, Oct. 14
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Cranberry chicken, confetti rice, green peas, pineapple tidbits, milk
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Wapsi through the Seasons: Fall Kayak and Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Walter House Tour, 8 a.m. to noon. From Iron Bridge Access, 27072 Nolen Ave., Rowley (near Independence), float to Quasqueton during peak time for changing leaf colors. Cost $5 for adults and children, includes use of a kayak, life vest and paddle. Register at mycountyparks.com, or call Michael Maas, Buchanan County Conservation, 319-636-2617. Bring sunscreen, insect repellent, snacks, drinks, change of clothes. Transit between accesses available.
Monday, Oct. 17
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, chocolate milk
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Tater tot casserole, sliced carrots, wheat bread, peach crisp, milk, margarine
Oelwein Full Circle Services will host a Trunk or Treat event 5-8 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 2102 S. Frederick Ave. Families are invited to bring the kids for some popcorn, hot cocoa, candy and many more goodies.
Gourd Art Workshop, 6-8:30 p.m., Fontana Nature Center Classroom, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Cost $10 per large gourd; $5 per mini gourd. Ages 10 and up.
Register one adult for each large gourd and one child for each mini gourd. Find it at mycountyparks.com, or email Sondra Cabell, scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Oct. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Meatloaf/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 22
“Turkey River Archaeo-Blitz,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elgin, co-hosted by Elgin Historical Society and Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist. Professional archaeologists will provide artifact identifications and care tips for collections. Guests will present from the nations of the Meskwaki (Suzanne Buffalo) and HoChunk (Bill Quackenbush).
Attendees can confidentially record site locations and share stories about family artifacts.
Monday, Oct. 24
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Tuna noodle casserole, carrots, hot mandarin oranges & pineapple, milk
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, broccoli, cookie, milk
Thursday, Oct. 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Oct. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Glazed ham, ranch potatoes, lima beans, fruit pie and milk
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, Oct 31
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Sliced turkey breast, cheddar cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, oreo brownie, milk, mustard