Tuesday, Aug. 16
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Wings Park Elementary Open House — Ribbon Cutting, 4:45 p.m., Recognition, 5 p.m., and OCAD Business After 5, 5:30 p.m. Wings Park Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave NE.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Sweet corn and chicken meal, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oelwein American Legion, free-will donation.
Fayette County Longbeards Gun Bash with National Wild Turkey Federation, doors open 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2102 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Tickets online, nwtf.org/events. Contact John Moser, hvoigts@gmail.com or 319-440-1862.
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles invited for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Kristina Marie Castañeda/Cottonwood Canyon. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Historical Society and Museum Heritage Days Flea Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 900 Second Ave. S.E. Many vendors, foodstand, bake sale, free tours.
Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Art in the Park, fine arts festival begins, Founders’ Park, Elkader, 563-245-2770.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Historical Society and Museum Heritage Days Flea Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 900 Second Ave. S.E. Many vendors, foodstand, bake sale, free tours.
Art in the Park, fine arts festival concludes, Founders’ Park, Elkader, 563-245-2770.
Monday, Aug. 22
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Public meeting on proposed Navigator CO2 Ventures liquid carbon dioxide pipeline, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., in Independence.
Oelwein Schools Backpack (and Orientation) Night, 4-8 p.m., at the student’s school. Families can see their student’s classroom, meet their teachers and bring their supplies.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
First day of school, Oelwein Schools. Early dismissal.
First day of school, Wapsie Valley Schools. Morning orientation, seventh-graders and new students. Students will receive their Chromebooks, lockers, lunch ID number, class schedule and a review of expectations for the junior-senior high.
Public meeting on proposed Navigator CO2 Ventures liquid carbon dioxide pipeline, noon at The Coliseum, Oelwein, First Street SW at the corner with First Avenue.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11 a.m. at Oelwein Pizza Ranch back room.
Rotary Sweet Corn and Karate (Pork) Chop Feed, 5 p.m., Plaza Park. $5 for all the Kerns corn you can eat. Beer available. Monetary proceeds go to Rotary Projects and youth scholarships for students attending leadership trainings and graduating seniors. Dessert by The Plentiful Pantry. Bring food donations for The Plentiful Pantry open house. Children can sit in a city vehicle of the Fire, Police or Public Works departments.
Friday, Aug. 26
Freshman Transitions: A Guide to Beginning High School, 2 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, with Oelwein High School Counseling.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Beauty and The Beat and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.