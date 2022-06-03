Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Saturday, June 4
The Oelwein 5K Run-Walk and Mile Fun Run, 8 a.m. Check in or register late at 7:45 a.m., OHS track. $20 for adults; 18 and under, free. Make checks to Oelwein cross country, submit to OHS office, care of Jason Gearhart. Register by May 26 for a shirt, tinyurl.com/OHSCC2022. Contact Gearhart, 319-540-1304.
Oelwein Celebration Parade, 10 a.m. downtown Oelwein. Line up at 9 a.m. in the north lot behind Ace Hardware. Float judging contest entry $10, cash prizes, facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein.
Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors fishing program, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big Springs Trout facility north of Elkader. For Iowa DNR free fishing weekend. Contact TAKO programs chair, Ron Lenth at 319-283-1301.
Oelwein Celebration, at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave. Kids Cars, inflatables, bean bags. Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s, 1950s, Beach Boys-era pop tribute 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hypnotist at 2:30 p.m. Rugged Pro Wrestling at 4 p.m.; bring your own chair, or VIP seats are $10. Classic Rock Night starts at 6 p.m., Jett Threatt, a tribute to Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, Rolling Thunder, a tribute to AC/DC, SuperKnot, a tribute to Black Sabbath.
Sunday, June 5
Firefighter’s breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Fire Station.
Oelwein Celebration worship, 10:30 a.m., City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, featuring Iowa National Guard Chaplain Tim Hadley, followed by inflatables, bingo, bean bags.
Bill Riley Talent Search, 1 p.m., at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. For details, visit facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein.
Monday, June 6
P.E.O. Chapter CL meeting, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The program is “Nothing is Impossible with God” by student pastor ChyAnne Slick. Hostesses are Betty Blunt and Karen Bouska.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, June 7
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 8
Lego Camp for youth, 3 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Part of summer reading program. Open to all youth.
Thursday, June 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
An upcycled craft, a “book page-wrapped wreath with flowers,” 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Open to all teens and adults. Repurpose damaged books into art with floral wire and glue.
Party in the Park, featuring music of Hard Salami. 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park. Coordinated by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Party in the Park Committee.
Friday, June 10
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Trevor Rau music and Big Foot’s BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Strawberry Days begins, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Saturday, June 11
Haze Days. Parade 10 a.m. Oelwein Odd Rods Car Club Show and Shine after parade, south of City Park. Antiques, collectibles, vendor and Amish market, including foods, City Park. Fireman’s Spaghetti Supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m., at new Fire Station on Hwy. 150. DJ Ozzie, 1-5 p.m., Ramblin’ Fever, 7-11 p.m., City Park.
Strawberry Days continues, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Shriners Parade, West Union.
Sunday, June 12
June 12, Haze Days concludes. Methodist Church Breakfast at the Hazleton Legion Hall, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Strawberry Days concludes, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Lima Church and Cemetery pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Cruising through History at Memories are Forever, a 1901 school and now museum, Sumner, 300 W Fourth Street, www.bremercountyhistoricalsociety.org. Stops at Sumner’s historic Pennington House and Westcott home. Award-winning author, Betty Brandt Passick, who wrote “Gangster In Our Midst,” will speak on Sumner’s Brandt family.
Monday, June 13
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Cookbook Club, 5:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Theme for the June meeting will be recipes from the OPL’s magazine collection, including Food Network, All Recipes or Taste of Home. Make a recipe and bring samples to the meeting. Questions? Call the library, 319-283-1515.
Tuesday, June 14
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 15
Coding Camp for youth, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Discover how programs communicate with devices to perform different functions. Open to all youth.
Thursday, June 16,
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Fayette Car Show and Music on Main Street, 6-9 p.m., Fayette.
Older, Wiser, Livelier, Souls program tour, Lidtke Mill and Mill House in Howard County. At 9 a.m., the shuttle will leave Osborne Park. Osborne Nature Center is located on Hwy. 13 five miles south of Elkader. Reservations are required by calling 563-245-1516. Also listed at www.claytoncountyconservation.org and Facebook.
Friday, June 17
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles welcome for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Hawkeye Fun Days, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam music and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, June 18
UTV, ATV Trail Ride for a Cure, registration 8 to 10 a.m., ride at 10 a.m., starts at Legion Hall in Wadena. $30 adults/12 and under free. Meal included. Raffle prizes.
Alive and Running 5k Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention, 7:30 a.m., Gospel Hall, 301 Carroll Blvd, Dunkerton. Entry: $15 through June 4 and guaranteed T-shirt; $25 June 5 through race day. Registration, details, www.aliveandrunningiowa.com.
Hawkeye Fun Days continues, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association.
Nature Kids (3-6 years) – Reptiles and Amphibians, 10 a.m., Osborne Park, 10 miles north of Strawberry Point. Reservations required, call Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516 for more information and to pre-register. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings welcome to join. Wear clothing and shoes/boots suitable outdoors, sunscreen, bug spray, and bring a water bottle. Also listed at www.claytoncountyconservation.org and Facebook.
Winthrop Funnel Cake Days, downtown Winthrop. Parade, June 18 at 4 p.m, meet at East Buchanan school lot at 3:15 p.m. Justin Sullivan’s band, Dirty Champagne playing the night of June 18. Visit www.facebook.com/WinthropCandClub.
Monday, June 20
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, June 21
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 22
Eric Carle style collage for youth, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Celebrate the famed children’s author and illustrator Carle’s birthday by creating artwork in his method. Open to all youth.
Thursday, June 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Pan for gold outdoors, at 6 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Tools of the trade will be provided. Open to ages teen and adult.
Fairbank Island Days, at Island Park in Fairbank. Carnival.
Friday, June 24
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Fairbank Island Days continues, with live music June 24 from Not Quite Brothers and June 25 from Filmore, www.fairbankislanddays.com, click #Tickets. Fireworks on Friday night, per travelbuchanan.com.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Joe and Vicki and Price music and Cottonwood Canyon. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, June 25
Maynard Day, Maynard.
Fairbank Island Days continues, with live music June 25 from Filmore, www.fairbankislanddays.com, click #Tickets. Car show on Saturday, per travelbuchanan.com. At Island Park in Fairbank.
St. Lucas Fun Day, St. Lucas.
Breakfast on the Farm, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Iowa’s Dairy Center, 1527 Hwy. 150, Calmar, 563-534-9957.
Monday, June 27
Owl pellet 101, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program for teens and adults. With naturalist Michael Maas from Fontana Park in Hazleton. Learn what an owl pellet is and dissect one. Please sign up to help reserving supplies by calling the library, 319-283-1515.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, June 28
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Book Club discussing “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 29
Nature (painting) Camp for youth, 2 p.m., Platt Park, part of the Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Meet library staff in one of the park shelters. Find natural items and create paintings. Open to all youth.
Thursday, June 30
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Magical finale for youth, with Rick Eugene, 6 p.m., at Oelwein Public Library for summer reading program. Comedy and magic. Followed by the prize drawing, summer reading participants must be present to win. Casey’s pizza will be provided.
Friday, July 1
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Beau Timmerman music and Beast and Bird. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Saturday, July 2
Emma Big Bear Winnebago History Day and Basket Exhibits, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marquette, 563-880-9190.
Sunday, July 3, Celebrate Indee, featuring music by Elton and Billy, Riverwalk Parks, Independence. Visit www.celebrateindee.com.
Monday, July 4 (holiday)
Celebrate Indee continues, featuring music by Not Quite Brothers, Riverwalk Parks, Independence. Visit www.celebrateindee.com.
Aurora Fourth of July Celebration. See facebook.com/AuroraComClub.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.