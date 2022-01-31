TUESDAY, FEB. 1 MacDowell Club meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library; program will be on Music Therapy by Kelsey Lownds. Co-hostesses are Edith Biddinger, Tera Spersflage and Karen Farmer. SUNDAY, FEB. 6 The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available. MONDAY, FEB. 7Oelwein P.E.O., Chapter CL, will meet 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. The agenda includes project reports, and Irene Stocks presents “Scandinavian Snowflakes.” Members are asked to bring scissors and glue gun if they have one. Fayette County Democratic Party Caucus, 7 p.m., North Fayette Valley High School. For Democrats from all Fayette County precincts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Agenda: platform development and county convention- and central committee-elections. With Dem Caucus questions, contact Amy Adams fayettecountyiademocrats@gmail.com. Fayette County Republican Party Caucus, 7 p.m., at the following locations. Arrive early to sign in. GOP Precinct Caucuses at the Oelwein Middle School Cafeteria are for Banks-Fremont, Center, Fairbank, Fairfield-Putnam, Harlan, Jefferson; Oelwein 1, 2, 3 and 4; Oran, Scott and Smithfield. GOP Precinct Caucuses at 105 W. Main St. in Hawkeye are for Auburn, Bethel-Windsor, Clermont, Dover, Eden, Illyria, Pleasant Valley, Union, Westfield; and West Union 1, 2 and 3. With GOP Caucus questions, call 563-425-4044. TUESDAY, FEB. 8Tuesday Tourist Club meets WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9Aurora Comet Center annual soup supper, 5-7 p.m. Beef and noodle or potato soup with a lettuce salad and bread, free will donation.Donations to fund, improve, and maintain the Comet Center. SUNDAY, FEB. 20 The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available. SUNDAY, MARCH 6The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank. SUNDAY, MARCH 20The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
