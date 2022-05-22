Tuesday, May 24
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, May 26
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Maynard American Legion to place Avenue of Flags at 7 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to help.
Friday, May 27
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Cottonwood Canyon food truck.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, May 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.
Tuesday, May 31
Wednesday, June 1
Poetry Camp, 2 p.m. Oelwein Public Library, begins summer reading program.
Thursday, June 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Friday, June 3
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Steve Schroeder and Bubba’s Backyard BBQ food truck.
Oelwein Celebration, Country Music Night, City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave. Shawn M. Ster at 5 p.m., and Jake McVey at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Oelwein Celebration Parade, 10 a.m. downtown Oelwein. Line up at 9 a.m. in the north lot behind Ace Hardware. Float judging contest entry $10, cash prizes, facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein.
Oelwein Celebration, at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave. Kids Cars, inflatables, bean bags. Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s, 1950s, Beach Boys-era pop tribute 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hypnotist at 2:30 p.m. Rugged Pro Wrestling at 4 p.m.; bring your own chair, or VIP seats are $10. Classic Rock Night starts at 6 p.m., Jett Threatt, a tribute to Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, Rolling Thunder, a tribute to AC/DC, SuperKnot, a tribute to Black Sabbath.
Sunday, June 5
Firefighter’s breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Fire Station.
Oelwein Celebration worship, 10:30 a.m., City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, featuring Iowa National Guard Chaplain Tim Hadley, followed by inflatables, bingo, bean bags.
Bill Riley Talent Search, 1 p.m., at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. For details, visit facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein.
Monday, June 6
P.E.O. Chapter CL meeting, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The program is “Nothing is Impossible with God” by student pastor ChyAnne Slick. Hostesses are Betty Blunt and Karen Bouska.
Wednesday, June 8
Lego Camp, 3 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Part of summer reading program.
Thursday, June 9
A recycled craft, a “book page-wrapped wreath with flowers,” 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Have old, damaged books hanging around? Repurpose the pages into art with floral wire and glue. Please use books that have already been destroyed or harmed and are unable to be used for reading.
Party in the Park, featuring music of Hard Salami. 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park. Coordinated by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.
Friday, June 10
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Trevor Rau music and Big Foot’s BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Strawberry Days begins, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Saturday, June 11
Haze Days. Parade 10 a.m. Oelwein Odd Rods Car Club Show and Shine after parade, south of City Park. Antiques, collectibles, vendor and Amish market, including foods, City Park. Fireman’s Spaghetti Supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m., at new Fire Station on Hwy. 150. DJ Ozzie, 1-5 p.m., Ramblin’ Fever, 7-11 p.m., City Park.
Strawberry Days continues, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Shriners Parade, West Union.
Sunday, June 12
June 12, Haze Days concludes. Methodist Church Breakfast at the Hazleton Legion Hall, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Strawberry Days concludes, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Lima Church and Cemetery pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Cruising through History at Memories are Forever, a 1901 school and now museum, Sumner, 300 W Fourth Street, www.bremercountyhistoricalsociety.org. Stops at Sumner’s historic Pennington House and Westcott home. Award-winning author, Betty Brandt Passick, who wrote “Gangster In Our Midst,” will speak on Sumner’s Brandt family.
Wednesday, June 15
Coding Camp, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Use a variety of bots and non-electronic games to discover how programs communicate with devices to perform different functions.
Thursday, June 16,
Fayette Car Show and Music on Main Street, 6-9 p.m., Fayette.
Friday, June 17
Hawkeye Fun Days, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam music and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Saturday, June 18
Alive and Running 5k Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention, 7:30 a.m., Gospel Hall, 301 Carroll Blvd, Dunkerton. Entry: $15 through June 4 and guaranteed T-shirt; $25 June 5 through race day. Registration, details, www.aliveandrunningiowa.com.
Hawkeye Fun Days continues, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association.
Winthrop Funnel Cake Days, downtown Winthrop. Parade, June 18 at 4 p.m, meet at East Buchanan school lot at 3:15 p.m. Justin Sullivan’s band, Dirty Champagne playing the night of June 18. Visit www.facebook.com/WinthropCandClub.
Wednesday, June 22
Eric Carle style collage, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program.
Thursday, June 23
Pan for gold outdoors, at 6 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Tools of the trade will be provided.
Fairbank Island Days, at Island Park in Fairbank. Carnival.
Friday, June 24
Fairbank Island Days continues, with live music June 24 from Not Quite Brothers and June 25 from Filmore, www.fairbankislanddays.com, click #Tickets. Fireworks on Friday night, per travelbuchanan.com.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Joe and Vicki and Price music and Cottonwood Canyon. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Saturday, June 25
Maynard Day, Maynard.
Fairbank Island Days continues, with live music June 25 from Filmore, www.fairbankislanddays.com, click #Tickets. Car show on Saturday, per travelbuchanan.com. At Island Park in Fairbank.
St. Lucas Fun Day, St. Lucas.
Breakfast on the Farm, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Iowa’s Dairy Center, 1527 Hwy. 150, Calmar, 563-534-9957.
Monday, June 27
Owl pellet 101, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. With naturalist Michael Maas from Fontana Park in Hazleton. Learn what an owl pellet is and dissect one. Please sign up to help reserving supplies by calling the library, 319-283-1515.
Wednesday, June 29
Nature (painting) Camp, 2 p.m., Platt Park, part of the Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Meet library staff in one of the park shelters. Participants will explore the park to find natural items with which they will create paintings.
Thursday, June 30
Magical finale, with Rick Eugene, 6 p.m., at Oelwein Public Library for summer reading program. Comedy and magic. Followed by the prize drawing, participants must be present to win. Casey’s pizza will be provided.