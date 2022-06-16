Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Saturday, June 18
UTV, ATV Trail Ride for a Cure, registration 8 to 10 a.m., ride at 10 a.m., starts at Legion Hall in Wadena. $30 adults/12 and under free. Meal included. Raffle prizes.
Alive and Running 5k Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention, 7:30 a.m., Gospel Hall, 301 Carroll Blvd, Dunkerton. Entry: $25 June 5 through race day. Registration, details, www.aliveandrunningiowa.com.
Fayette County Relay for Life, 5-10 p.m. at the Oelwein Husky Stadium track. To purchase luminarias, contact JoAnn Treptow, 563-637-2428 or Mary Reeder, 319-283-5347.
Hawkeye Fun Days continues, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association.
Readlyn Grump Days continues, Readlyn. Parade, 10 a.m. Grumpsters’ Chipped and Treasured Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids’ activities in the Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wapsie Robo Warriors robotics team; $5 entry for ages 3 and up. Schafskopf card tourney, 1 p.m, tent. Minnow races, 1 p.m. registration, 1:30 p.m. start. Bingo, 2:30-4 p.m., gazebo, all ages. DJ with a Beat, 5-8 p.m., Never the Less, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Beer tent. Breakfast burritos, 11 p.m., beer tent.
Nature Kids (3-6 years) – Reptiles and Amphibians, 10 a.m., Osborne Park, 10 miles north of Strawberry Point. Reservations required, call Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516 for more information and to pre-register. Also listed at www.claytoncountyconservation.org and Facebook.
Winthrop Funnel Cake Days, downtown Winthrop. Parade, June 18 at 4 p.m., meet at East Buchanan school lot at 3:15 p.m. Justin Sullivan’s band, Dirty Champagne playing the night of June 18. Visit www.facebook.com/WinthropCandClub.
Sunday, June 19
Readlyn Community Church Service, 9 a.m., in the park with Pastor Phil Girardin from St. Paul’s and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Bring lawn chairs.
Monday, June 20
P.E.O. Chapter CL, will meet at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church (please note change of location). Program will be sharing Sisters’ Summer Plans; and highlights of P.E.O. State Convention by Diane King. Hostesses are Gail Treat and Christina Holland.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, June 21
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 22
Eric Carle style collage for youth, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Celebrate the famed children’s author and illustrator Carle’s birthday by creating artwork in his method. Open to all youth.
Northeast Iowa Research Farm Spring Field Day
Northeast Research Farm Field Day, 1-4:30 p.m., Borlaug Learning Center, 3321 290th Street, Nashua. Topics including: 2022 growing season weather and trends, proper soil fertility management with regards to high fertilizer prices, soybean cyst nematode management, and a crop disease update that will include tar spot. CCA credits will also be available. Contact Josh Michel, 319-523-2371 for details.
Thursday, June 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Pan for gold outdoors, at 6 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Tools of the trade will be provided. Open to ages teen and adult.
Fairbank Island Days, at Island Park in Fairbank. Carnival.
Friday, June 24
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Fairbank Island Days continues, with live music June 24 from Not Quite Brothers and June 25 from Filmore, www.fairbankislanddays.com, click #Tickets. • Quilt show June 24, 3-6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall • Fireworks on Friday night, per travelbuchanan.com.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Joe and Vicki and Price music and Cottonwood Canyon. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, June 25
Maynard Day, Maynard.
Fairbank Island Days continues, with live music June 25 from Filmore, www.fairbankislanddays.com, click #Tickets. Car show on Saturday, per travelbuchanan.com. At Island Park in Fairbank. • Quilt Show 12-3 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall.
St. Lucas Fun Day, St. Lucas.
Breakfast on the Farm, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Iowa’s Dairy Center, 1527 Hwy. 150, Calmar, 563-534-9957.
Monday, June 27
Owl pellet 101, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program for teens and adults. With naturalist Michael Maas from Fontana Park in Hazleton. Learn what an owl pellet is and dissect one. Please sign up to help reserving supplies by calling the library, 319-283-1515.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, June 28
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Book Club discussing “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Hazleton Skate Park grand opening, 4-7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
Nature (painting) Camp for youth, 2 p.m., Platt Park, part of the Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Meet library staff in one of the park shelters. Find natural items and create paintings. Open to all youth.
Thursday, June 30
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Magical finale for youth, with Rick Eugene, 6 p.m., at Oelwein Public Library for summer reading program. Comedy and magic. Followed by the prize drawing, summer reading participants must be present to win. Casey’s pizza will be provided.