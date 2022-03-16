Thursday, March 17
Oelwein VFW chili and soup supper, 4:30-6 p.m., free will donation, carry-out or dine-in; chili or chicken and rice soup, sandwiches, green ice cream and green punch. 120 North Frederick Ave.
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, 12:30-5 p.m., Community Plaza
Friday, March 18
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Potato crusted fish, confetti rice, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development trivia night, Oelwein Community Plaza, social hour 6 p.m., trivia at 7 p.m. Teams can consist of up to eight players, with a registration free of $10 per player. Two drink tickets and table snacks will be provided. Trivia will come from 10 categories of 10 questions. Limited seating so pre-registration is required. Call the OCAD office at 319-283-1105 to pre-register your team.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Saturday, March 19
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars fundraiser dinner, noon to 4 p.m.at Oelwein American Legion. T & T Barbecue, pork loin, pulled chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a dinner roll, $15. Drive through only.
Sunday, March 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, March 21
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sausage, ranch beans, cabbage and sauerkraut, hot dog bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, March 22
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, March 23
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Caribbean spiced chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, chocolate milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, March 25
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot cinnamon applesauce, cinnamon roll, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, and snack bar is open.
Oelwein Middle School presents “The Alibis,” a series of 10-minute plays wrapped in a whodunnit, 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Returning director is vocal music teacher Sarah Gruman.
Sunday, March 27
Lima Church and Cemetery Association, will meet at 6 p.m. at the Lima Church. New members are welcome.
Monday, March 28
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, corn, hamburger bun, sliced peaches, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
The Sorority Sisters meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Marlene Kudrna.
Tuesday, March 29
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, March 30
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Thursday, March 31
Pre-registration deadline for OCAD Easter Basket Hunt. Call 319-283-1105 during business hours to register, $3 per child, ages 1-11.
Friday, April 1
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music; snack bar is open.
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7 p.m., Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Saturday, April 2
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7 p.m. at the junior-senior high. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Sunday, April 3
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 3 p.m. at the junior-senior high. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Monday, April 4
P.E.O., Chapter CL, will meet at Vibes Up (901 East Charles) at 7 p.m. Program will be “Health and Healing” by Theresa Brown.
Tuesday, April 5
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, April 7
Oelwein Area Historical Society & Museum (900 2nd Ave. S.E.) soup and pie supper, 4:30-6 p.m. eat in or carry out, freewill donation to help with operating expenses at museum. Chicken noodle or ham and bean soup with homemade pie.
Friday, April 8
Immaculate Conception Church, Fairbank, fish fry 4:30-7:40 p.m. at the Parish Center. Cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert will be served for dine in or carry out. Adults $15, kids 6-10 $7 and children five and under eat for free.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Tuesday, April 12
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m,. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 15
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Tuesday, April 19
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 22
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Tuesday, April 26
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 29
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Tuesday, May 10
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.