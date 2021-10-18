Tuesday, Oct 19
Oelwein Chapter #45 Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 2 p.m. at the Oelwein Masonic Temple.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert. Mixed and Bass Choir, 7 — 7:30 p.m. Belle Voce and Concert Choirs, 7:45 — 8:15 p.m., high school.
Wapsie Valley High School (grades 9-12) Band and Choir Concert, 7-8 p.m., junior-senior high.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas bread, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Pre-sale dinner tickets go on sale today, for Oelwein juniors’ pork sundae dinner prom fundraiser on Nov. 5 and 6. Early tickets are $8 from the Oelwein High School Office starting Oct. 20 or from a junior class member; $10 at door.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Book and Bake Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., 201 East Charles St.
Sumner Community Theatre presents “Honeymoon At Graveside Manor,” a ghostly farce by Pat Cook, 7 p.m., Sumner-Fredericksburg High School Auditorium. Tickets $8 at door.
Friday, Oct. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Meatloaf, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Book and Bake Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 201 East Charles St.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Cowboy Poetry dinner and show, 6 p.m., Volga City Opera House. To reserve, call 563-880-3673 or visit vctc.ticketleap.com/cowboy-poetry. Performances by Marty Blocker, Paul Larson and Jan Schiferl.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Book and Bake Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 201 East Charles St. Book sale only, no baked goods.
Fall craft show and Halloween party, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Central School.
Cowboy Poetry dinner and show, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Volga City Opera House. To reserve, call 563-880-3673 or visit vctc.ticketleap.com/cowboy-poetry. Performances by Marty Blocker, Paul Larson and Jan Schiferl.
Sumner Community Theatre presents “Honeymoon At Graveside Manor,” a ghostly farce by Pat Cook, 7 p.m., Sumner-Fredericksburg High School Auditorium. Tickets $8 at door.
Sunday, Oct. 24
The Westgate Fire and Rescue breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 105 Jamison St. S. Cost is a free-will offering. Drive-through breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, eggs, pancakes, sausage and cinnamon roll. Dine-in/carry-out includes the above and choice of bacon, french toast, fruit, pudding and beverages. When driving through, approach from the west, down the alley to pay, then pull around front for delivery.
Sumner Community Theatre presents “Honeymoon At Graveside Manor,” a ghostly farce by Pat Cook, 2 p.m., Sumner-Fredericksburg High School Auditorium. Tickets $8 at door.
Monday, Oct. 25
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Bonnie Elliott will entertain The Sorority Sisters at her home at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 26
Free Mammo Night, MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, 1-6:30 p.m. Appointments required, limited number available, call 319-292-2225 to schedule an appointment.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Flu shot clinic at Oelwein Public Library. Visit oelwein.lib.ia.us for more information.
Friday, Oct. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. (Halloween meal) – Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, Oreo brownie, milk, mustard. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Oct. 30
Lima Church meeting, at 9 a.m. Agenda: Lima Leaf Day, year-end details and election of officers. A brunch will be served.
Trick or Treat With the Animals, 9 a.m., Fontana Park wildlife display area, Hazleton. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the “Public Events” tab so enough materials are available. Questions? Contact Michael Maas, 319-636-2617.
Pumpkin Plunge, 1-3 p.m, Fontana Park, Hazleton. Slingshot small pumpkins into Fontana Lake, then paddle to retrieve them. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the “Public Events” tab. Questions? Contact Michael Maas, 319-636-2617.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Columbus Club Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, 2102 S Frederick, Oelwein. 319-283-1571
Tuesday, Nov. 2
MacDowell Club 6:30 p.m. at the home of Dorothy Gray; Linda Murphy and Roxanne VanVeldhuizen will give a program on Poetry. Members are asked to bring a favorite poem to share. Co-hostesses are Kris Rex, Susan Macken and Susan McFarlane. Please note the change of meeting place.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Nov. 3
West Union community blood drive, 112:30-6 p.m. Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St. schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Friday, Nov. 5
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Oelwein High School pre
West Central School Drama presents “The Gift of the Magi,” by Beverly Breers and Faith Grant, 7 p.m., at the school. Adapted from O’Henry. Tickets, $6, support the drama program.
Pork sundae dinner fundraiser by Oelwein Juniors (2023), 5-7 p.m., in Oelwein High School Cafeteria. Tickets $10 at door; $8 ahead from OHS office from Oct. 20.
Oelwein Community Schools presents “The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, in back of the south side of the high school.
Saturday, Nov. 6
West Central School Drama presents “The Gift of the Magi,” by Beverly Breers and Faith Grant, 7 p.m., at the school. Adapted from O’Henry. Tickets, $6, support the drama program.
Pork sundae dinner fundraiser by Oelwein Juniors (2023), 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6, in Oelwein High School Cafeteria. Tickets $10 at door; $8 ahead from OHS office from Oct. 20.
Oelwein Community Schools presents “The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, in back of the south side of the high school.
Sunday, Nov. 7
The St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Readlyn Fall Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Center Inn on Main Street in Readlyn. Dine-in or carry-out. Adult tickets are $12, ages 5-10 eat for $7, children under age 5 eat free. Menu: turkey and roast beef, many sides and desserts.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Friday, Nov 12
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Friday, Nov. 19
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Friday, Nov. 26
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 9
Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.
