Saturday, Sept. 3
1957 Maynard High School class gathering, 11 a.m. social hour, noon meal, Bent’s Smokehouse & Pub, Westgate.
The Grand Theatre Oelwein, discounted movies for National Cinema Day, $3 a seat, both screens. “Spiderman: No Way Home” (PG-13, out last Christmas) and “Bullet Train” (R-rated).
Tuesday, Sept. 6
MacDowell Club will meet at the Oelwein Public Library, 6 p.m., for the Founders Day meeting and potluck. Attendees should bring a favorite dish and own table service. The current officers will provide beverages.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Baked meatballs, Peking sauce, brown rice, broccoli, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Thursday, Sept. 8
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
VFW Breakfast Supper, 4:30 to 6 p.m., 120 North Frederick, Oelwein
Friday, Sept. 9
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. BBQ rib patty, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, peaches, milk
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Fayette Watermelon Days, Fayette. Community dinner of pulled pork, beans, pasta, watermelon, 5-7 p.m. Mayor awards, crowning of royalty, 7 p.m. Five K run/walk registration on Main Street, 5:30 p.m., 6:30 start. Kids’ run age 12 and younger, tot trot 6 and younger, 7:30 p.m. Street dance, 8-11 p.m. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Fayette Watermelon Days continues, Fayette. Yoga 8 a.m. Library book sale, silent auction, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parade 11 a.m., line up at 10 on Washington Street, registration not required. Free live music, 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Fireworks, dusk, Main Street. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Fayette Watermelon Days concludes, Fayette. 8 a.m. “Unorganized” tractor ride. Meet on Water Street in front of Dollar General, take off at 9 a.m. Show and Shine car show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Klock’s Island Park. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Monday, Sept. 12
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Cookbook Club, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Oelwein Public Library, “Potluck Favorites.” To participate, make a recipe from the library’s cookbook collection and bring samples to the meeting.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Natural By Design: Art Excursion for Grades 2-5, 5-7 p.m., Oelwein RAMS Center, 1400 Technology Dr. Register by Tuesday, Sept. 6, 844-642-2338, ext. 5700. Fee is $9.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. BBQ chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas w/onion, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
NEI Food Bank with The Plentiful Pantry f.k.a. Mobile Food Pantry (second Wednesday), 4-5 p.m., 26 W. Charles St., Oelwein. New location. Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.
“Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Public Health” program, 3 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Greg Woods for the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.