Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Thursday, Nov. 10
LifeServe blood drive, 12:30-5 p.m. in the Oelwein Library meeting room. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Oelwein Sesquicentennial meeting, 5 p.m. OCAD meeting room. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, Nov. 11
Oelwein Schools Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m., doors open, 9:45, Williams Center for the Arts. Speaker, Operations Sgt. Maj. Dan Wegner, Recruiting and Retention Battalion of the Iowa Army National Guard, an Oelwein grad and resident.
West Central Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m., with speaker Staff Sgt. Zachary Glew, presently serving with the 334 Brigade Support Battalion. All area veterans are encouraged to attend and take part in the program.
The Starmont Veterans Day program, 10:30 a.m., Spectator Gym. Speaker, retired Starmont industrial tech teacher and coach Roger Reed. The band and choir will perform. All veterans welcome and will be thanked with homemade cookies.
Wapsie Valley Veterans Family Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., WVHS staff lot parking.
Wapsie Valley Veterans Day Program, 12:35 p.m., WV High School Gym. Speaker, Capt. Nick Meyer, commands the Charlie Company of the 1-133 Infantry Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, based in Oelwein.
Veterans Day Roast Beef Supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Oelwein American Legion Hall, 108 First St. SW. All veterans eat free. A free-will donation is requested of others. Sides are mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll and dessert. Fareway is sponsoring.
Oelwein High School Presents “MASH,” 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open, 6:15. General admission tickets cost $5. Play is based on the book by Richard Hooker adapted by Tim Kelly.
Oelwein Senior Mealsite is closed for Veterans Day.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Building Better Birders, Workshop, Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Part One, 10-11:30 a.m., learn to identify waterfowl and upland game birds; Part Two, 12:30-3:30, use scopes and binoculars to view waterfowl on the Wapsipinicon River backwaters. Create a recycled bird feeder with materials. Register at mycountyparks.com. Contact Sondra Cabell, 319-636-2617, scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Oelwein High School Presents “MASH,” 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open, 6:15. General admission tickets cost $5. Play is based on the book by Richard Hooker adapted by Tim Kelly.
Monday, Nov. 14
North Iowa Cedar League Honor Choir Festival, all day, location to be announced.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Chicken Parmesan, parslied rotini, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Oelwein Area Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Interested persons are welcome to attend.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Potato crusted fish, red potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink, tartar sauce
Thursday, Nov. 17
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Treats, Streets & Avenues Recipe Collection, 4-7 p.m. beginning at OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick, and collecting recipes and samples at participating businesses. Free event.
Friday, Nov. 18
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Spaghetti casserole, green peas, warm lemon cake, fruit drink
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation 20th Annual Dinner, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Auction, 7 p.m., Grumpy’s Event Center, Readlyn.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 19
OCSD Athletic Booster Club hosts Pianopalooza Dueling Pianos, at the Oelwein National Guard Armory, 200 10th St. S.E. Doors open 6 p.m. with entertainment 7-9:30 p.m., for ages 21 and older. For advance tickets, contact Deena Smock, 563-920-3430 or Erin Ryan, 319-283-0344. To sponsor a table, contact Travis Bushaw, 319-283-4663.
Dutch Ovens 101, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fontana Nature Center Classroom, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. A Dutch oven is a simple way to cook outdoors. This program will provide time to make a main dish and dessert; bring an appetite. Preregister at mycountyparks.com. Questions, contact Michael Maas, 319-636-2617, mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Spooky paint party for grades 1 and 2, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Williams Wellness Center. Craft, paint and a snack, for registration fee of $10; register at 319-283-2312 or email: wellness@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
A Community Thanksgiving meal will be held from 12-4 p.m. in the Oelwein High School cafeteria, in conjunction with The Plentiful Pantry. All meals are free. Sponsors include Fidelity Bank and Trust, Century 21 Signature Real Estate and Pizza Ranch.
Monday, Nov. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, fruit drink
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Friends of MercyOne Oelwein will host a bake sale, from 7:30 a.m. until items are gone. The bake sale will be held in the corridor inside the south hospital entrance.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Thanksgiving Meal — Turkey breast, whipped potatoes w/gravy, bread dressing, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin crumble, fruit drink, margarine
Friday, Nov. 25
Oelwein Senior Mealsite is closed for Thanksgiving weekend.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.