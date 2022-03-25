Monday, March 28
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, corn, hamburger bun, sliced peaches, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
The Sorority Sisters meet at 1 p.m,. at the home of Marlene Kudrna.
Tuesday, March 29
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Oelwein Area Historical Society meets at the Museum, between the Dairy Queen and the Super 8, at 6 p.m. with Lunch (please bring something to share). Following lunch, the remainder of this meeting will concern fundraisers in 2022 for the Historical Society. Regular programs will begin with the April 26 meeting.
Wednesday, March 30
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Thursday, March 31
Pre-registration deadline for OCAD Easter Basket Hunt. Call 319-283-1105 during business hours to register, $3 per child, ages 1-11.
Friday, April 1
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7 p.m., Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Oelwein Middle School Play, “The Alibis,” (rescheduled), 7 p.m., OMS Auditorium. No charge. Directed by Sarah Gruman, vocal music teacher.
Saturday, April 2
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7 p.m., at the junior-senior high. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Sunday, April 3
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 3 p.m., at the junior-senior high. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Trails Unlimited drive-thru breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Festina Community Center, $8 for pancakes, sausage patty, scrambled eggs. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, April 4
P.E.O., Chapter CL, will meet at Vibes Up (901 East Charles) at 7 p.m. Program will be “Health and Healing” by Theresa Brown.
Tuesday, April 5
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30, at the middle school. Melissa Franzen will present the program on “Making a start in band.” Hostesses are Connie Mueller, Betty Blunt and Julie Williams.
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club will meet at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 5 at the Maynard Community Hall. Bring a friend to help expand the card club. Members meet and play 500 and enjoy fellowship.Verla and Gordon Kelly will be the hosts.
Wednesday, April 6
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena Communities Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at 308 Mill Avenue, Elgin Legion Hall. Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Thursday, April 7
Oelwein Area Historical Society & Museum (900 2nd Ave. S.E.) soup and pie supper, 4:30-6 p.m. eat in or carry out, freewill donation to help with operating expenses at museum. Chicken noodle or ham and bean soup with homemade pie.
Friday, April 8
Immaculate Conception Church, Fairbank, fish fry 4:30-7:40 p.m. at the Parish Center. Cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert will be served for dine in or carry out. Adults $15, kids 6-10 $7 and children five and under eat for free.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Tuesday, April 12
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m,. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 15
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Tuesday, April 19
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, April 20
Oelwein National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Business After 5 p.m., Oelwein Middle School Cafeteria (reception) and Auditorium (presentation) — April 20, 2022, per school board minutes.
Friday, April 22
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Tuesday, April 26
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 29
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Tuesday, May 10
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.
Tuesday, May 17
Oelwein kindergarten vocal concert, 6:30 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, May 18
Oelwein High School Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center