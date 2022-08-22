Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
First day of school, Oelwein Schools. Early dismissal.
First day of school, Wapsie Valley Schools. Morning orientation, seventh-graders and new students. Students will receive their Chromebooks, lockers, lunch ID number, class schedule and a review of expectations for the junior-senior high.
Public meeting on proposed Navigator CO2 Ventures liquid carbon dioxide pipeline, noon at The Coliseum, Oelwein, First Street SW at the corner with First Avenue.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11 a.m. at Oelwein Pizza Ranch back room.
Rotary Sweet Corn and Karate (Pork) Chop Feed, 5 p.m., Plaza Park. $5 for all the Kerns corn you can eat. Beer available. Monetary proceeds go to Rotary Projects and youth scholarships for students attending leadership trainings and graduating seniors. Dessert by The Plentiful Pantry. Bring food donations for The Plentiful Pantry open house. Children can sit in a city vehicle of the Fire, Police or Public Works departments.
Friday, Aug. 26
Freshman Transitions: A Guide to Beginning High School, 2 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, with Oelwein High School Counseling.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Beauty and The Beat and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Lima Church and Cemetery Association, 6 p.m. meeting at the church to plan 2022 Lima Leaf Day. Everyone is welcome to attend and bring ideas.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Book Club, “Those Girls” by Chevy Stevens, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 2
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Avey Grouws Duo and Bubba’s Back Porch BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
MacDowell Club will meet at the Oelwein Public Library, 6 p.m., for the Founders Day meeting and potluck. Attendees should bring a favorite dish and own table service. The current officers will provide beverages.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
VFW Breakfast Supper, 4:30 to 6 p.m., 120 North Frederick, Oelwein
Friday, Sept. 9
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Fayette Watermelon Days, Fayette. Community dinner of pulled pork, beans, pasta, watermelon, 5-7 p.m. Mayor awards, crowning of royalty, 7 p.m. Five K run/walk registration on Main Street, 5:30 p.m., 6:30 start. Kids’ run age 12 and younger, tot trot 6 and younger, 7:30 p.m. Street dance, 8-11 p.m. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Fayette Watermelon Days continues, Fayette. Yoga 8 a.m. Library book sale, silent auction, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parade 11 a.m., line up at 10 on Washington Street, registration not required. Free live music, 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Fireworks, dusk, Main Street. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Fayette Watermelon Days concludes, Fayette. 8 a.m. “Unorganized” tractor ride. Meet on Water Street in front of Dollar General, take off at 9 a.m. Show and Shine car show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Klock’s Island Park. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Monday, Sept. 12
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Cookbook Club, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Oelwein Public Library to discuss the theme, “Potluck Favorites.” To participate, make a recipe from the library’s cookbook collection and bring samples to the meeting.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
NEI Food Bank with The Plentiful Pantry f.k.a. Mobile Food Pantry (second Wednesday), 4-5 p.m., 26 W. Charles St., Oelwein. New location. Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.
“Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Public Health” program, 3 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Greg Woods for the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 16
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles invited for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Ewalu Quilt Auction and Fall Festival, 9 a.m. Auction is 1 p.m., Strawberry Point, 563-933-4700.
Monday, Sept. 19
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
P.E.O. catered BIL dinner 6 p.m., at the Maynard Public Library, hosted by Group #2. Mallory Hanson will give the program “Explore Fayette County.”
Thursday, Sept. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Guttenberg 31st GermanFest begins in the evening, 600 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg 563-252-2323, check for updates, www.guttenbergiowa.net.
Fayette County Biography Talk, “Susan Angeline Collins: With a Hallelujah Heart,” 1 p.m., Sept. 23, Oelwein Public Library. Rural Fayette native and author Janis Van Buren will discuss her debut biography, about a missionary to central African nations who grew up near where Van Buren did, but in 1865.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Guttenberg 31st GermanFest continues all day Saturday. 600 Block S. River Park Drive, 563-252-2323, check for updates, www.guttenbergiowa.net.