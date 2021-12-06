Tuesday, Dec. 7
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
MacDowell Club Christmas Party, 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church.
The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel (OARSPA) meet at 10 a.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. The program will be Christmas music. Members who wish to participate in the cookie exchange should bring 2 dozen cookies to the meeting. All retired school personnel are welcome to attend.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
West Central Elementary Winter Concerts, Levels K-1 at 6:30 and Grades 2-4 at 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley grade levels PK-3 will give their winter concert, 6:30 p.m., WVHS Gym.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Reservations by today, for senior citizens who wish to have a West Central holiday meal on Thursday, Dec. 16. Dine-in, pick up or delivery. Call reservations to 563-637-2283.
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Plaza, 25 West Charles Street.
“December Magic,” Parkside Elementary “informance” concert, first grade at 5:30 p.m, third grade at 6:45 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts. Please arrive only 15 minutes early to reduce congestion.
Wapsie Valley Concert grades 7-12, 7 p.m., WVHS Gym.
Starmont High School Band and Vocal Winter Concert, 7:30 p.m., High School Cafeteria.
Friday, Dec. 10
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pork loin, mushroom gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat breast, pineapple tidbits, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Dec. 12
Oelwein Celebration Inc. committee meets at 1:30 p.m., at the Community Plaza. Everyone is welcome to bring ideas for next year’s celebration, June 3-5.
Christmas in Maynard, Maynard Community Hall. Soup luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa’s visit and cookie decorating, 1-2 p.m., a holiday movie at 2 p.m. (bring blankets and pillows). Judging of Girl Scout Gingerbread houses all day. Sponsor, Maynard Community Club.
Monday, Dec. 13
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. BBQ pork rib patty, baked beans, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
“Winter with West Central” Concert featuring High School Choir and High School Band at 7 p.m. at the school.
Starmont Middle School, grades 6-8, Winter Concert, 7 p.m. in the Spectator Gym.
Wapsie Valley grades 4-6 winter concert, 6:30 p.m., WVHS Gym.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-6 p.m., Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2) sour cream. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Dec. 17
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Dec. 19
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, Dec. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Choir Concert, 7 p.m., OHS. Alumni present are welcomed to join in upon performance of the song, “Night of Silence.”
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. (Christmas Meal) – Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, cabbage with carrots, wheat roll, carrot spice cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Dec. 24
Oelwein Mealsite closed
Monay, Dec. 27
Oelwein Mealsite closed
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tator tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas bread, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Sunday, Jan. 2
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Jan. 16
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Feb. 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Feb. 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, March 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, March 9
Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.
Sunday, March 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 3
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.